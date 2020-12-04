Palace Theater Waterbury Debuts New Podcasts

The Palace Theater is producing two new streaming products to keep their patrons entertained and informed virtually while they await the reopening of the venue's doors once again, for live theatrical and musical entertainment experiences.

Debuting first on December 8 will be the inaugural episode of the podcast, Broadway Buzz, sponsored by Webster Bank and hosted by Dr. Stuart Brown, the creator of a 24/7 radio station devoted to the Broadway musical genre. The podcast will feature music, anecdotal information from Brown, who is also a theatre reviewer and lifelong fan of the Broadway musical, and interviews with theatre notables. Guest for the debut episode is Palace Theater CEO, Frank Tavera. Brown will lead Tavera in a discussion of the effects and impact of the Pandemic on the touring Broadway Industry overall and as it relates specifically to the Palace Theater in Waterbury and what the future holds.

Then on December 22, a special holiday episode of Broadway Buzz will drop featuring the music of some of the most beloved holiday shows that have played at the Palace since it re-opened in 2005.

A second podcast devoted to CT based concert musicians set to begin airing episodes after the first of the year is, Concert Conversations, hosted by CT Blues Hall of Fame musician Tom "the Suit" Forst and sponsored by ION BANK. Especially for concert goers who are missing the live concert experience, this podcast will offer casual conversations in a laid back format with our local CT artists about their music, bands, rock luminaries they've played with and the life of a working musician. Craig Porter, Sr. Vice President Marketing Director at ION and an accomplished musician himself, is the initial guest. Local artists such as sweet Eddie Sanchez from Crosseyed Cat and Ray Bator from Cajun Ray & the Steamers, are other early episode guests. The first episode's drop date will be announced before the end of the year.

Each podcast is planned to be approximately a half hour.

To learn more about the podcasts go to: www.palacetheaterct.org or you can find them once they drop on podcast platforms, Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, Spotify and Podcast Republic - search "PALACE THEATER".

