Palace Theater Waterbury Announces 22-23 Webster Bank Broadway Series

The Palace Theater has announced the 2022-2023 Webster Bank Broadway Series. Filled with award-winning shows and songs, these five shows are bursting with memorable songs, dances, and characters.

9 to 5: The Musical

November 5-6, 2022: Pour yourself a "Cup of ambition" and join us for this hilarious workplace comedy based on the film of the same name, with a joyful score by Dolly Parton.

Chicago: The Musical

December 3-4, 2022: The "Razzle Dazzle" Bob Fosse smash hit is celebrating its 25th anniversary. This show is the longest-running American musical on Broadway, with its tale of fame, fortune, and murder!

My Fair Lady

January 24-26, 2023: This newly staged revival of the classic tells the story of a flower seller's transformation into a society lady. From hats to horse races, this show fully entertains and touches your heartstrings.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

February 17-18, 2023: This amazing new show is the ultimate tribute to Aretha Franklin, the legendary Queen of Soul (who performed at the Palace in 2006).

Fiddler on the Roof

April 15-16, 2023: If you're looking for "Tradition," you will love FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, the beloved and uplifting story of family, community, and love.

For information about becoming a season subscriber call the Palace Theater box office at 203-346-2000. Single ticket on sale dates for the individual engagements will be announced later.