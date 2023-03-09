Palace Theater To Present 2ND ACT SERIES: JOHN CARTER, April 26

On Wednesday, April 26th at 7 PM, corporate executive, dancer, and choreographer John Carter will share his 2ND ACT presentation, "Live. Laugh. Love!"

Using music, song, and storytelling, Carter will inspire the audience to creatively reimagine their lives and plan for the future. The 2ND ACT series is sponsored by: Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothe W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury, Skyline Financial Federal Credit Union, The Village at East Farms, WATR 1320 AM, and the CT Mirror.

Born and raised in Waterbury, John Carter has worked at Travelers Insurance in Hartford, CT for over 35 years. During this time, he has also been very active in the Connecticut arts community as a director, choreographer, performer, and dance instructor. He was a part-time dance instructor at the former Connecticut Academy of Performing Arts in Waterbury and Apogee Dance Academy in Southington, and recently choreographed Kinky Boots for Landmark Community Theater in Thomaston. John is a respected, sought-after performer who has been seen on stages all around Connecticut, including lead roles in Kinky Boots, Ragtime, and Rent.

Acting on his belief that life should be enjoyed when you are in your prime, he recently moved to Lakewood Ranch, Florida, with his husband Brian and dog Henri, where he is using his creativity to plan and pursue his 2ND ACT.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org.

2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, experiential and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

Stories will be 45-60 minutes in length followed by Q & A with the audience.