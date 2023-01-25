Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Palace Theater Launches Annual Raffle

The Raffle's lucky first prize winner will receive $3,000 in cash.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The Palace Theater's Annual Raffle will launch today, Tuesday, January 24th at My Fair Lady. Patrons attending the hit Broadway musical will be among the first to be able to purchase 2023 Raffle tickets. The Raffle's lucky first prize winner will receive $3,000 in cash. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office at 100 E. Main St. The drawing will take place Monday, June 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM.

This year, participants who purchase or sell a book of tickets will be entered to win three (3)22kt yellow gold, diamond-cut bracelets appraised at $6,900. The bracelets were donated by Selim and Linda Noujaim.

Tickets are $25 each and books of 10 are available for $250. Each month, raffle ticket purchasers will be entered into a drawing for a $25 LaBonne's gift card.

RAFFLE PRIZES

Six (6) prizes to be awarded

Only 2,000 raffle tickets printed

Proceeds will benefit the Palace Theater Annual Fund

First Prize: $3,000 Cash Prize

Second Prize: $1,500 Cash Prize

Third Prize: $500 Gift Card Redeemable at Amazon.com

Fourth Prize: $500 Gift Certificate Redeemable at LaBonne's Market

Fifth Prize: $500 Gift Card Redeemable at Home Depot

Sixth Prize: $250 Gift Card Redeemable at Adam Broderick Salon & Spa



More Hot Stories For You


