Palace Theater Five Week History Class To Be Offered In October

Join Palace Theater historian Louis Belloisy for a fascinating four-week class October 23 - November 13, from 10:15 - 11:45 am, exploring the theater's beginnings and learn about its history, architecture, lore and roster of entertainers that have graced its stage that reads like a "Who's Who" from the world of entertainment.

The class includes a detailed tour of the theater including backstage, dressing rooms, and the flyway over the stage. The class will meet weekly at the theater 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, CT. The class is limited to the first 20 people to register to ensure proper social distancing. All mandated safety protocols will be observed including wearing of masks for participants.

Cost for the four week class is $30. Pre-registration is required and may be done by calling the Box Office which is now re-opened on Tuesdays and Wednesdays 9:00 am - 3:00pm and Thursdays 9:00am - 12:00pm at 203.346.2000.

Instead of going the way of the wrecking ball as so many historic theaters have, the Palace Theater originally named Poli's Palace after the great impresario Sylvester Z. Poli, was rescued from that fate and re-opened to great fanfare in 2004. The Friday morning class includes slideshow of restoration photos and other visuals, handouts and guest presenters.

For more information about the theater visit www.palacetheaterct.org.

