Palace Theater Announces 2022-23 2ND ACT SERIES Presenters And Dates

The next class of storytellers for the upcoming 22-23 season of the Palace Theater's " 2ND ACT" series has been selected.

"We try to select a mix of people who not only have an interesting story about their second act of life, but also people who can tell it in a way that engages the audience," states series creator, Sheree Marcucci, of the Palace. 2ND ACT presents very real and personal stories featuring ordinary people sharing extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives! Inspirational, insightful and often humorous, these after-50 life stories may just ignite your own imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers who are living their best lives!

2022-23 2ND ACT Presenters

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21, 7PM Elliott Davis, From Banker to Bootlegger

In 2015 Elliott Davis set out to establish a craft distillery in a historic restoration of a 19th century landmark along the Shepaug River in Roxbury, CT. Elliott always had an appreciation for history and pleasure in a good cocktail, which inspired his vision for Mine Hill Distillery. Today, Mine Hill Distillery is now producing award-winning spirits with a sense of place and is committed to their motto Still Made in Connecticut.

Learn how he moved from the board room to the barrel house and why he gave up spreadsheets for spirits. Enjoy their craft cocktails after the presentation.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 7PM Stuart Brown For the Love of Theater

Stuart Brown, the recently retired director of student services at UCONN Waterbury, has had a zeal for theater since seeing the original production of Grease in 1973. Over the years this passion has led him to becoming a theater critic in Connecticut and New York, and now the operator of a 24/7 online Broadway radio station, SoundsofBroadway.com, founded in March 2019. Sounds of Broadway offers the most wide-ranging listing of music from the Off-Broadway, Broadway, and London stages to 80,000 listeners a month worldwide.

Come hear Stuart's backstory of being a theater critic and the joys he's discovered running his own radio station.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6, 7PM Mary Jane Robinson Don't Tell Me I Can't

Mary Jane decided that her legal secretary job of 25 years was not for her anymore. An ad in the local newspaper for police officers in her town of Wolcott sparked an interest. She applied but was not selected. Not giving up, she continued applying to various other towns and cities before getting accepted into the Waterbury Police Academy. Everyone thought she was crazy. A 47-year-old, 4'10" female, wife and mother of three children getting into law enforcement? Yes, it is possible!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 7PM Debra Khan Bey How to Succeed in Business & Become an Actor!

Debra shares her story about persistence and perseverance. She tried juggling her fast-paced corporate career, her part-time entertainment career, and being single mom. But it all came tumbling down. Debra makes a life-changing decision and her 2ND ACT of life beautifully begins. Debra's mission in revealing her truth is to inspire those with self-doubt and give a helping hand for those who need to be lifted.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21, 7PM Steve Noxon It's Never Too Late

Steve spent most of his life doing what he thought he was supposed to do: get a job, make money, support his family, buy cool stuff. But Steve always had a dream in the back of his mind - to be on the radio. And while that dream always seemed to be just out of reach, dramatic changes in his life finally allowed him to pursue and eventually achieve his dream. He just needed to learn how to say "Yes."

Steve is now the host of Talk of the Town airing on WATR 1320AM and 97.7 FM from 10am to 1pm.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26, 7PM John Carter Life, Laugh, Love

John believes life should be enjoyed when you are in your prime. So he decided to live his life fully in the sunny south, where he could prepare for his eventual retirement. John is a corporate executive in Florida by day, but remains connected to the Connecticut performing arts, as a performer and choreographer.

Through music, song and storytelling, John will inspire the audience to creatively reimagine their 2ND ACT life, and plan for what is to come!

WEDNESDAY MAY 24, 7PM Patty Walcott Henderson You Said Tomorrow Yesterday

Patty was feeling like a marshmallow. She felt uninspired, apathetic and sloth-like after suffering several broken bones and being diagnosed with osteoporosis. At the urging of her daughter she decided to give weightlifting a try...and the rest is history. A newly retired registered nurse, Patty is now a National Physique Committee bikini competitor with Team Boss Bodies.

Patty will share how her renewed approach to life has her feeling healthy, empowered and motivated.

