Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For Storytellers

2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announces Call For Storytellers

Waterbury's Palace Theater is seeking presenters 50 years and older with inspiring, compelling, or interesting second act stories to share in front of an audience as part of its 2nd Act Series.

Launched in 2017, 2ND ACT is a monthly storytelling series featuring ordinary people sharing the extraordinary things they are doing in the 2ND (half) ACT of their lives. Inspirational, experiential, and comical, these after-50 life stories will ignite audiences' imagination to join the growing community of 2ND ACTers!

The presentation format is forty-five to sixty minutes in length and may include multi-media, visuals, or performance, followed by Q & A with the audience. The series is sponsored by The Village at East Farms and Savings Bank of Danbury.

In previous seasons of 2ND ACT, an eclectic and entertaining mix of people have told their stories in the venue's intimate Poli Club that holds approximately 70 people. Some spoke of realizing a long-held passion, while others discovered a part of themselves or a previously unknown talent. Many storytellers have overcome adversity and loss to eventually find themselves on an entirely different yet fulfilling life path. Weaving inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility (IDEA) strands into the stories we tell and present from our stages, this series is committed to inclusive casting, honoring the wisdom of experiences from diverse ethnicities, genders, and backgrounds.

According to the series' creator, Sheree Marcucci, "The speaker series features people who have discovered inspiring, interesting, challenging, or fun new life experiences during their own 'second acts.' It is all about ordinary people doing some extraordinary things at a time in life that is full of so much potential.

We are seeking people who have an engaging 'second act' story about pursuing a passion, dream, or championing a cause after a certain age and can share it in an entertaining style with an audience. It's one thing to have a story, it's another to be a storyteller."

If you, or someone you know, would like more information and an application, visit: https://www.palacetheaterct.org/application/files/7416/7113/0281/2ND_ACT_Application_23-24.pdf. The application can be downloaded and e-mailed to marcucci@palacetheaterct.org. Deadline for receiving applications for consideration for next season's roster of presenters is May 1, 2023. Applications received will be reviewed for consideration and announced in August.


Located in Downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit performing arts center with a mission "to preserve and operate the historic Palace Theater as a performing arts center and community gathering place that provides a focal point of cultural activity and educational outreach for diverse audiences."



stop/time Dance Theaters STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March Photo
stop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March
stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, running March 22nd - April 2nd. 
Playhouse On Parks COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4 Photo
Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4
Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 8pm. Kevin Israel and Casey Balsham are set to co-headline. BYOB!
Jane Austens PRIDE & PREJUDICE Announced At Cheney Hall Photo
Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE Announced At Cheney Hall
Experience Christopher Baker's acclaimed stage adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved masterpiece, Pride & Prejudice.
Review: SIX: THE MUSICAL at The Bushnell Photo
Review: SIX: THE MUSICAL at The Bushnell
What did our critic think of SIX: THE MUSICAL at The Bushnell?Six: The Musical is a refreshingly self-actualized, informative, fun, empowering, modern feminist musical that is not to be missed. Bring your bestie and expect to have a blast.

More Hot Stories For You


Palace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announced Call For StorytellersPalace Theater 2ND ACT SERIES Announced Call For Storytellers
January 19, 2023

Waterbury's Palace Theater is seeking presenters 50 years and older with inspiring, compelling, or interesting second act stories to share in front of an audience as part of its 2nd Act Series.
stop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in Marchstop/time Dance Theater's STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE Comes to Playhouse On Park in March
January 19, 2023

stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, STOP TIME DANCE MACHINE, running March 22nd - April 2nd. 
Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues On March 4
January 18, 2023

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 8pm. Kevin Israel and Casey Balsham are set to co-headline. BYOB!
Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE Announced At Cheney HallJane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE Announced At Cheney Hall
January 18, 2023

Experience Christopher Baker's acclaimed stage adaptation of Jane Austen's beloved masterpiece, Pride & Prejudice.
Windham Theatre Guild Presents BLACKADEMICS Next MonthWindham Theatre Guild Presents BLACKADEMICS Next Month
January 18, 2023

The WTG is celebrating Black History Month with Blackademics by Idris Goodwin. Performances are February 3, 4, 10, & 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM, and February 5 & 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM.
share