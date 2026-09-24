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POP DIVAS & The Women Who Shaped Them to Play Cheney Hall in October

The live concert experience stars Jordan Quinn with featured vocalists Mariah Delage and Aysa Carnucci.

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POP DIVAS & The Women Who Shaped Them to Play Cheney Hall in October

POP DIVAS & The Women Who Shaped Them will play Cheney Hall on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Starring Jordan Quinn with featured vocalists Mariah Delage and Aysa Carnucci, the concert celebrates women who transformed pop music across generations. The show will feature live vocals, choreography, costume transformations and a live band.

The concert will draw on music from 28 icons, including Whitney Houston, Tina Turner, Lady Gaga, Adele, ABBA, Christina Aguilera and Shania Twain.

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