REAL LOVE: KENNY ROGERS & DOLLY PARTON TRIBUTE to Play Cheney Hall

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REAL LOVE: Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton TRIBUTE will take place on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM at Cheney Hall. The charm, the chemistry, and six decades of unforgettable hits.

Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton didn't just make great music together. They made each other better. Their onstage chemistry was the kind you can't manufacture, full of warmth, wit, and a genuine affection that audiences felt from the first note to the last.

The evening opens with Dolly. Laurie Lynn, performing with professionally produced backing tracks, works through the full sweep of Dolly's catalog with the spunky, homespun charm that made Parton one of the most beloved entertainers in American history: Baby I'm Burning, Here You Come Again, Jolene, Coat of Many Colors, Why'd Ya Come In Here, 9 to 5, I Will Always Love You.

Then Kenny takes the stage. Alan Turner is an award-winning country recording artist with his own hit singles and a 2025 Josie Music Award nomination for Outstanding Male Tribute Artist in Nashville. Backed by rich, professionally produced tracks, his set runs deep through Rogers' catalog, and not a single song on the list needs an introduction.

Lucille, Ruby, Coward of the County, Lady, Through the Years, She Believes in Me, Reuben James, Just Dropped In, The Gambler The night closes the way Kenny and Dolly always did it best: together. We've Got Tonight, You Can't Make Old Friends, Islands in the Stream bring the evening home in a finale that feels less like a tribute show and more like a reunion with two old friends you have missed dearly.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 07 Hrs 05 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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