REAL LOVE: KENNY ROGERS & DOLLY PARTON TRIBUTE to Play Cheney Hall
Laurie Lynn and Alan Turner will perform Dolly's and Kenny's greatest hits with professionally produced backing tracks.
REAL LOVE: Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton TRIBUTE will take place on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:00 PM at Cheney Hall. The charm, the chemistry, and six decades of unforgettable hits.
Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton didn't just make great music together. They made each other better. Their onstage chemistry was the kind you can't manufacture, full of warmth, wit, and a genuine affection that audiences felt from the first note to the last.
The evening opens with Dolly. Laurie Lynn, performing with professionally produced backing tracks, works through the full sweep of Dolly's catalog with the spunky, homespun charm that made Parton one of the most beloved entertainers in American history: Baby I'm Burning, Here You Come Again, Jolene, Coat of Many Colors, Why'd Ya Come In Here, 9 to 5, I Will Always Love You.
Then Kenny takes the stage. Alan Turner is an award-winning country recording artist with his own hit singles and a 2025 Josie Music Award nomination for Outstanding Male Tribute Artist in Nashville. Backed by rich, professionally produced tracks, his set runs deep through Rogers' catalog, and not a single song on the list needs an introduction.
Lucille, Ruby, Coward of the County, Lady, Through the Years, She Believes in Me, Reuben James, Just Dropped In, The Gambler The night closes the way Kenny and Dolly always did it best: together. We've Got Tonight, You Can't Make Old Friends, Islands in the Stream bring the evening home in a finale that feels less like a tribute show and more like a reunion with two old friends you have missed dearly.
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