POOH AMICI x PER SEMPRE Come to the Warner Theatre

The performance is on Sunday, November 19 at 7 pm.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POOH AMICI x PER SEMPRE Come to the Warner Theatre

 The Warner Theatre will welcome POOH Amici x per Sempre to the Oneglia Auditorium, Sunday, November 19 at 7 pm!

Tickets will go on sale to Warner Supporters on Tuesday, June 13 at 10 am, and to the general public on Friday, June 16 at 10 am.

For more information, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

After 8 years of absence in America, and after the long-awaited reunion of the original 5 members of the band in 2016, I POOH join again, for the last time, for a world tour in America (Chicago, Atlantic City and Connecticut) and Canada (Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver) in November, 2023. This tour will be the final reunion of the 4 original members without the presence of the drummer Stefano D'Orazio who died in November, 2020 due to complications from Covid.

On stage, Roby Facchinetti, Dodi Battaglia, Red Canzian & Riccardo Foglie will retrace over 50 years of music through hits that have made history in Italian music. POOH - A concert that will not be repeated again.




