PINOCCHIO to Open at Playhouse on Park for Young Audiences
Kevin Cronin directs this five-actor adaptation with live instruments and shadow puppetry at the West Hartford venue.
PINOCCHIO, by Greg Banks with music by Victor Zupanc, adapted from the story by Carlo Collodi, will run from October 31 - November 21, 2026 at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT. This production is part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audience Series and is recommended for children in grades K through 5 but offers fun for all ages. PINOCCHIO will be directed by Kevin Cronin (neé Barlowski).
This fresh, fast-paced, story-within-a-story retelling of the classic Pinocchio is brought to life by five actors weaving together live instruments, shadow puppetry, and boundless imagination. From the moment Geppetto carves him from a piece of wood, Pinocchio dreams of becoming a real boy. But will the all-too-tempting delights of puppet shows and Playland lead him astray? When Geppetto is swallowed by a whale, it's up to this little puppet to summon his courage and prove that his love for Papa is real—and discover what it truly means to be alive.
The performance schedule is as follows:
- Saturday, October 31 at 10:00am and 1:00pm
- Saturday, November 7 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm
- Saturday, November 14 at 10:00am, 1:00pm and 4:00pm
- Saturday, November 21 at 10:00am, 1:00pm and 4:00pm
A Sensory Friendly performance will take place on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00am. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to accommodate those with sensory dysfunction or sensory processing disorder, including those on the autism spectrum, suffering from PTSD, and more. At a sensory-friendly performance: house lights are kept partially on; volume is turned down; sound and lighting elements that may be jarring are eliminated; electronic devices such as iPads are allowed; audience members can come and go if needed; a safe space is created in the lobby for those who do have to exit the theatre; and fidget toys are welcomed. This sensory-friendly performance is sponsored by The Miracle League of Connecticut.
Tickets are now on sale for PINOCCHIO for $28.50. Children, Students, Seniors, and Military discounts of $2.50 are available. Inquire about Group Rates today!
Playhouse on Park also offers LITERATURE ALIVE, a field trip program through their education program, Playhouse Theatre Academy. LITERATURE ALIVE extends the classroom by allowing students to see daytime professional theatre productions at Playhouse on Park! As part of your field trip experience, we will provide an interactive study guide to help you prepare your students for the experience; one complimentary adult/chaperone ticket for every 10 students; additional adult/chaperone tickets can be purchased for $10 each. A “talk back” discussion with the cast immediately following the live performance. Field trips for PINOCCHIO can be booked for November 2nd - November 19th.To learn more about LITERATURE ALIVE, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.
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