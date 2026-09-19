All Is CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 To Return To Playhouse On Park

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Due to popular demand, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Peter Rothstein, Erik Lichte and Timothy Takach are set to return to the Playhouse Stage from December 2-27. Winner of the 2026 Connecticut Critic Circle Award for Best Production of a Play, All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 will again be directed by Sasha Brätt, with music direction by Benjamin Rauch.

“The Western Front, Christmas, 1914. Out of the violence, a silence, then a song. Amid the combat, a German soldier steps into No Man's Land singing “Stille Nacht.” Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, peace. A remarkable true story, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.”

Sasha Brätt is an award-winning stage director based in Hartford, CT. For almost two decades, he has staged works from New York to DC, Connecticut to Cape Cod, the Berkshires to Boston. Sasha deftly unites talented artists and inspiring texts to create affecting, contemporary theater pieces.

Benjamin Rauch has toured internationally with the GRAMMY Award-winning ensemble Chanticleer and regularly performs as a singer alongside his teaching career. He teaches commercial voice at The Hartt School, maintains a private voice studio, and is the founder and director of VIP (Vocal Intensive Program), a ten-day summer festival for singers.

Tickets are now on sale for ALL IS CALM and range from $46.00-$58.50. Group rates available! Consider planning a holiday outing at Playhouse on Park. Contact Maddie Stallings at 860-523-5900 x 11 or MStallings@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org to learn more. Student and Senior discounts are also available. 2 pm matinees are on Saturday and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30 pm on Tuesday through Saturday. There will be a talk-back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

Playhouse on Park subscribers may add All is Calm to their 2026-27 subscription and save 20%. Consider subscribing, attend 5 or 6 shows, and save 20% over individual ticket pricing, plus other benefits including: same seats for every performance, no service or mail charges, ability to exchange tickets, invitations to special events, advance ticket offers, and right of first refusal for the same seats next year. Visit the website or contact the box office to purchase a subscription.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 42 Days 16 Hrs 50 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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