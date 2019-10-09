PASS OVER Makes Regional Premiere at Collective Consciousness Theatre

Collective Consciousness Theatre (CCT) presents the Regional Premiere of "Pass Over" by Antoinette Nwandu, October 24-November 10

"Pass Over", an award winning new play by Antoinette Nwandu plays October 24th, 25th, 26th, 31st, November 1st, 2nd, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th at Erector Square (Building 6 West, 2nd Floor, Studio D) in New Haven, CT. This production is presented by Collective Consciousness Theatre (CCT), a community based theatre dedicated to social change through performances, workshops and community conversations.

Directed by Jenny Nelson, "Pass Over" features actors Tenisi Davis (NBC's Blacklist, CBS's Blue Bloods, CCT's Topdog/Underdog, This Is Modern Art, We Are Proud To Present...), Stephen King, and Griffin Kulp (CCT's This Is Modern Art, We Are Proud To Present...). The production stage manager is Ashley Sweet. Set Design by David Sepulveda, Lighting Design by Jamie Burnett, Costume Design by Carol Koumbaros. Molly Flanagan is the Assistant Stage Manager/Props Master.

"Pass Over" has been seen in theatres across the country, including Off-Broadway in NYC. Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner - talking, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space with his own agenda and derails their plans. Emotional and lyrical, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, exposing the unquestionable human spirit of young men stuck in a cycle just looking for a way out. A provocative riff on Waiting for Godot, Pass Over is a rare piece of politically charged theater by a bold new American voice.

Antoinette Nwandu is a New York-based playwright, who was born and raised in Los Angeles. Her play Pass Over has been performed across the country including a New York debut at LCT3/Lincoln Center. A filmed version of the Jeff-award winning, Steppenwolf production-directed by Spike Lee-premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and at SXSW, and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Victory Gardens produced the World Premiere of her play Breach: a manifesto on race in america through the eyes of a black girl recovering from self-hate. Antoinette is a MacDowell Fellow, a Dramatists Guild Fellow, and an Ars Nova Play Group alum. Honors include the 2018 Whiting Award, the 2017 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, the Negro Ensemble Company's Douglas Turner Ward Prize, a Literary Fellowship at the Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference, and spots on the 2016 and 2017 Kilroys lists. Her work has been supported by the Sundance Theater Lab, Space on Ryder Farm, Ignition Fest, the Cherry Lane Mentor Project, the Kennedy Center, Page73, PlayPenn, Southern Rep, The Flea, Naked Angels, Fire This Time, and The Movement Theater Company. Antoinette has a bachelor's degree in English, magna cum laude, from Harvard College; an MS from The University of Edinburgh; and an MFA from NYU Tisch. Antoinette is a former writer on Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It for Netflix, and is under commission from Echo Theater Company, Colt Coeur, Ars Nova, and Audible.

Performances of "Pass Over" will be held October 24th, 25th, 26th, and 31st, November 1st, 2nd, 7th, 8th, 9th Thursday-Saturday at 8pm and Sunday November 10th at 3pm. Tickets are $25 adults, $10 students and are available online at http://collectiveconsciousnesstheatre.ticketleap.com or at the Collective Consciousness Theatre website at www.collectiveconsciousnesstheatre.org. Every Thursday performance is Pay What You Can at the door only.

Erector Square is located at 319 Peck Street in New Haven, CT. Collective Consciousness Theatre's production of "Pass Over" is performed in Building 6 West, 2nd Floor, Studio D. It is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. It was first produced at the Steppenwolf Theatre Company in Chicago, IL in June 2017.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You