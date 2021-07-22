Open Mic Night Announced At Playhouse On Park

Come to Playhouse on Park for Open Mic Night! The event will take place on Saturday, August 14th from 10:15pm to 1am (after the 7pm performance of INTO THE WOODS, the final production of Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season).

You may see INTO THE WOODS and stay after for Open Mic Night, or just come on over at 10:15pm. This event is free and open to the public, and is BYOB. Anyone is welcome to come and sing, or come and enjoy those that do! Tips for the pianist are encouraged. Bring your own sheet music or choose from the collection at the Playhouse; Playhouse on Park will provide an accompanist!

INTO THE WOODS: "Anything can happen in the woods." This is the promise, and premise, of the much-loved funny and poignant Tony-Award winning epic fairytale about wishes, family, and the choices we make. INTO THE WOODS take us into a magical and bewildering world, full of witches, wolves, giants, and mysterious strangers. A childless baker and his wife endeavor to lift their family curse by journeying into the woods where they encounter Rapunzel and her mother, Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairy tale characters. Their stories become entangled in unexpected ways - revealing what happens after "happily ever after." Wishes come true here, but at a price.

INTO THE WOODS will complete Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season, and this production is also part of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival. The inaugural season of the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival will transport audiences into fantastical worlds of the unknown. The theme is "Shakespeare and Sondheim." After a year of isolation, join us for an escape from your lives as you connect to the wonder and mysteries of Shakespeare, Sondheim, and fairytale. Book by James Lapine, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Sean Harris, with music direction by Melanie Guerin. More information on the Connecticut Shakespeare Festival found here: https://connecticutshakespearefestival.org/index.html.

INTO THE WOODS runs through August 22. Individual tickets are now on sale! Seniors, students, and Let's Go Arts Member discounts are available. All seats are reserved. For tickets or more information, call our box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford.