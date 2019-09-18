One-Night-Only Staged Reading Of BIRD AT THE WINDOW Announced At Crystal Theatre

BIRD AT THE WINDOW, a new play by Barbara Kelly (ENTANGLEMENT in last year's Broadway Bound Theatre Festival), explores grief and loss, and the devastating isolation it leaves in its aftermath.

Mark your calendar: Friday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. at Crystal Theatre in Norwalk, CT. A $5.00 donation will support Crystal Theatre's 32-year legacy of developing young, local and emerging theatrical talent!

The one-night-only staged reading stars Linda Gilmore (LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR and 39 STEPS at Westport Community Theatre); Nick Kaye (FROST/NIXON at Brookfield Theatre for the Arts); Eric Dino* (HAIRSPRAY at Dallas Theater Center and THE PILLOWMAN at the Bijou Theatre); and Analisa Robertson (WOYZECK at Naked City Productions and THE STAG at Feed the Herd). Robertson is also directing.

BIRD AT THE WINDOW is the story of a novelist (Gilmore) who smashes up her car on the anniversary of a tragic event. Rattled but not hurt, she opts to spend the weekend at the remote cottage she still shares with her long-separated husband. But her latest lover in a strong of masochistic affairs (Kaye) drops by to check up on her, and then her husband (Dino) and his young girlfriend (Robertson) arrive, believing the cottage to be empty. Too late to go elsewhere and hampered by an approaching major storm, this prickly foursome resigns to spending the night together but soon discover... some storms you can't outride.

Kelly's play, BIRD AT THE WINDOW, was shortlisted for TRU's Endowed Reading Series in New York and selected for this year's Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. Her film adaptation of this play was shortlisted for the Canadian Film Festival's Harold Greenberg Screenplay Award. Another of her two-act plays, DECONSTRUCTING DINA, was a semi-finalist for the 2018 Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. A Canadian/British writer, Kelly has also written for film and TV.

*Member of SAG/AFTRA.





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You