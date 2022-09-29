Off-Broadway Hit THE BOOMER BOYS Boys Musical Brings The Laughs About Aging To The Ridgefield Playhouse, October 9

If a hilarious night of songs, jokes and stories is on your to-do list, let The Boomer Boys check it off! In this hilarious musical revue, a fun-loving "fat pack" of middle-aged men realizes the best way to deal with getting older is to laugh about it with your friends.

With songs like "His Prostate is the Size of a Buick," "My God I Am My Father," "Noises in the Night," "My Get Up and Go Has Gone," "Hair Makes the Man," and more, women get the last laugh as men go over the hill! The Boomer Boys Musical comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 4pm as part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series.

Stay at home tickets are also available, if you want to prefer to stream from home. Touted as a "side-splitting, tuneful and toe-tapping 'men-of-a-certain-age' new musical," The Boomer Boys Musical has elicited hearty guffaws and stellar reviews across the country. So come to the Ridgefield Playhouse to laugh until it hurts... even if it already does! Visit 3 Keys Restaurant & Georgetown Tavern (19 Main St, Redding) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented. Media sponsor for the event is Danbury's Talk, News and Sports Radio WLAD 94.1fm and 800am.

Meet The Boomer Boys! The cast features the original Off-Broadway cast of Billy Van Zandt, Tom Frascatore, Jeff Babey and Glen Jones. Van Zandt has known Frascatore since kindergarten, and has worked with the others for over 30 years. The show's loose performance format keeps the friends guessing as to what the other will throw out on stage. "We end up having as good of a time as the audience, and it gets a little campy too. A lot of the jokes are pretty far out there," Van Zandt said. We'd say so, with songs like "The Colonoscopy Rap!,"" "My Get Up and Go Has Gone, " "His Prostate is the Size of a Buick" and more, they cover everything including snoring and hair loss to weight gain and lost car keys. The Boys have delighted audiences from Off-Broadway to around the country, from men that can identify with the jokes about reaching a certain age, to women having a good laugh about the characters resembling their husbands. "Everybody is identifying with it," Van Zandt said. "We have younger people showing up and they love [it] because the humor is pretty good. The younger people are laughing at their parents until about halfway through the show when they realize, 'Hey, wait a minute, this is what my future looks like.' Then, they're just horrified."

The creative team behind The Boomer Boys Musical includes Lyrics by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, with Music by Wayland Pickard. Billy Van Zandt and his writing partner, the late Jane Milmore are two of the most often-produced playwrights in the world. The two met at a high school acting competition in their home state of New Jersey. Together for 46 years, they wrote and starred in 25 plays together, including the international hit comedy "You've Got Hate Mail;" Off-Broadway's tribute to slapstick comedy "Silent Laughter;" cult favorite ""Drop Dead"; the Marx Bros. musical "A Night at the Nutcracker;" and the summer stock stock perennial "Love, Sex, and the IRS." Billy's solo play "The Property Known as Garland" starring his ex-wife Adrienne Barbeau broke box office records at Off-Broadway's Actors Playhouse. For television, these award-winning writers have produced over three hundred hours of television comedy, including "Newhart;" "Martin," which won them a People's Choice Award; "The Hughleys", which won them a Prism Award;" "Suddenly Susan" for Brooke Shields; "Daddy Dearest" for Don Rickles and Richard Lewis; "Anything But Love" for Jamie Lee Curtis and Richard Lewis; "The Wayans Bros."; and "I Love Lucy: The Very First Show" which won them an Emmy nomination.



As an actor, Billy has performed in over 300 plays; made his film debut in "Jaws 2"; co-starred on screen with Lucille Ball, Gale Gordon, George C Scott, Tim Hutton, Sean Penn, Tom Cruise, Giancarlo Esposito, Karl Malden, and the entire crew of the Starship Enterprise; His best-selling book, "Get in the Car, Jane (Adventures in the TV Wasteland)" was number one on Amazon.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($45) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.