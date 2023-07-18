Northwest Vocal Showcase Finals Will Be Performed at the Warner in August

The performance is on Saturday, August 19 at 5 pm.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

The Torrington Parks & Recreation Department will present the NORTHWEST VOCAL SHOWCASE FINALS in the Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Saturday, August 19 at 5 pm. Tickets are on sale now! To purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.

At the finals all the contestants will perform with a live band and must be available to practice with the band before the event. The band to accompany the contestants again this year is the “Opening Night Band.” The show will be co-hosted by singer Tim Urban, top 10 finalist on American Idol season 9. The Northwest Vocal Showcase Finals show is open to the public and all are encouraged and welcome to attend!

The Torrington Parks & Recreation Department is looking for support from local businesses and organizations to help offset the costs of this spectacular event. Without the assistance of local businesses and organizations, an event of this magnitude would not be possible. If your business or organization is interested in supporting this Torrington Parks and Recreation Department program and are willing to make a monetary donation, you may do so by sending your check to Torrington Parks and Recreation Department, 153 South Main Street, Torrington, CT 06790 with a note that it is for the 2023 Northwest Vocal Showcase. For questions, please call the Recreation Director, Bobby Pentino, or the Program Coordinator, Lindsay Kiesewetter, at 860-489-2274 Monday – Friday between 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the 2023 Northwest Vocal Showcase Finals, visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.




