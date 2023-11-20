Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

A heartwarming journey of redemption and holiday spirit awaits at Niantic Bay Playhouse with their production of "A Christmas Carol."

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Niantic Bay Playhouse to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

Get ready to embark on a heartwarming journey of redemption and holiday spirit as the Niantic Bay Playhouse proudly presents the timeless classic, "A Christmas Carol." This beloved tale, adapted by Ryan Bird, has been captivating audiences for generations with its powerful message of compassion, redemption, and the joy of the holiday season.

Set to take the Niantic Bay Playhouse main stage from December 1-17th, this production of "A Christmas Carol" promises to be an enchanting experience for all ages. Audiences will be transported to 19th-century London, where they will meet the iconic characters of Ebenezer Scrooge (Christie Williams), Bob Cratchit (Chris Currier), and the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Armen Kevorkian) , Present (Nick Kasprazak), and Future (Glenn Anderson). Through a combination of captivating storytelling, stunning set designs, and memorable musical numbers, this adaptation will breathe new life into this beloved story.

Directed by Erin Sousa-Stanley, this production features a stellar cast of seasoned actors, promising to deliver powerful performances that will tug at the heartstrings of theatergoers. From the curmudgeonly Scrooge to the endearing Tiny Tim (Brasil Demars), each character will be brought to life with depth and authenticity, ensuring an emotional connection with the audience.

In addition to the exceptional acting talent, the production will be complemented by exquisite costumes, intricate set designs, and captivating music and dancing. The combination of these elements will transport audiences to the Victorian era, capturing the essence of Dickens' original vision and creating a truly immersive experience.

Tickets for "A Christmas Carol" are now available for purchase at Click Here or at the box office (860-850-5072) . Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the enchantment, the laughter, and the profound lessons of this holiday classic. Gather your loved ones, share in the joy, and rediscover the true spirit of Christmas.

A Christmas Carol will be performed at the Niantic Bay Playhouse, located at 279 Main Street, Niantic, CT, from December 1st to December 17th.

About Niantic Bay Playhouse

The Niantic Bay Playhouse (formerly known as the Niantic Cinema) is the new home to East Lyme Regional Theater. Niantic Bay Playhouse is dedicated to producing exceptional productions that captivate, entertain, and inspire audiences. With a rich history of delivering outstanding theatrical experiences, the company has earned a reputation for its commitment to artistic excellence and its ability to bring timeless stories to life.


