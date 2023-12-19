New Paradigm Theatre's Artistic Director Kristin Huffman to Host 'Career Prep' Class

"Career Prep" class being offered by Producer, Performer, Professor, Kristin Huffman.

New Paradigm Theatre's Artistic Director, Kristin Huffman has taught at the university level for 25 years and, in addition to being a Broadway veteran ("Sarah" in the Tony Award winning revival of "Company"), producer and director, she is currently a professor at the University of Hartford in the theatre division.

"I see so many students of all ages with stars in their eyes. Talent is only about half of the reason someone can make a career in this business. The other half is the business work. My goal is always to walk students and parents as well as many professionals, through this work in "bite sized" pieces so that it doesn't seem overwhelming." says Huffman. This two-hour class will cover many important elements in preparing for a career in the Entertainment industry. Thus class is appropriate for anyone interested in learning about applying to colleges, or auditioning professionally.

Must pre-register by January 8th.

Details and registration here: https://nptheatre.org/career-prep/

TOPICS COVERED WILL INCLUDE:

*Creating a winning resume

*The best and worst headshots

*Agents vs Managers

*Casting directors ... and how to network

*Best practices for Live and Video submissions

*Unions

*Marketing Plans for a performer

*Planning and preparation for college and business interviews

*Managing time and budgeting efficiently for college and business

*Proper etiquette and professionalism in business communications

*Tips on creating a resource/networking portfolio that will facilitate the entrance to the profession

