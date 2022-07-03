The City of Stamford Arts and Culture Commission has selected New Paradigm Theatre to participate in First Annual "Summer Stage in Scalzi Park" on Sunday, July 10 4pm.

Cast members from New Paradigm Theatre's summer production of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" will be singing in the park from 4-5pm.

Join "Ariel" (Sydney Rose Horowitz), "Prince Eric" (Dominic Pagliaro), "Scuttle" (Barbara Distinti), "Flounder" (Sam Tanzer) and many more as they entertain with some of your favorite tunes.

Little ones can come dresses as their favorite Disney Characters and participate in a "meet and greet" after the singing.

Discount tickets to the summer production will also be offered that day: The New Paradigm Theatre will present Disney's "The Little Mermaid" on Fri., Aug. 19 (at 7 p.m.) and Sat., Aug. 20 (at 2 & 7 p.m.) in the state-of-the-art theater of Black Rock Church in Fairfield. Or purchase them at https://nptheatre.org/thelittlemermaid/