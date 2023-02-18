New Paradigm Theatre Has Chosen Non-Profit Community Partner For GREASE

New Paradigm Theatre (NPT), a company well-known for its inventive productions that are presented with multi-cultural, multi-generational and multi-gendered casting has chosen a community nonprofit that echoes the themes in their upcoming live theatre production of Grease.

Each summer The New Paradigm Theatre Company's template is to partner with another non-profit organization that reflects the theme of the summer production to raise awareness for issues and organizations in the surrounding community. For Grease, NPT will partner with Wakeman Boys & Girls Club.

Wakeman BGC CEO Sabrina Smeltz says, "Though set in the 1950's, the teens in Grease struggle with peer pressure, identifying core values, and the question 'what should I do with my life?'-much the same as teens today. Wakeman Boys & Girls Club is happy to partner with New Paradigm Theatre in this production because it shines a light on the importance of providing teens with a welcoming space and mentors to help them develop character, become leaders, and explore their own unique potential."

New Paradigm Theatre will be hiring professionals in some leading roles and then will cast local youth that apply for the three-week rehearsal and workshop experience so they can learn elbow to elbow with the professionals. Mrs. Lynch will be played by Broadway, Radio and Voice over star, Randye Kaye. Young people ages 8-18 may apply to be a part of the cast. The show will include live and movie scenes directed by Broadway veteran and artistic director, Kristin Huffman. "The movie scenes" in our show will star our teens and be produced by Mark Holleran (Holleran Media Productions) and Emmy nominee, Scott Bryce. We love mixing media so that our youth learn about theatre and film in the same show. And this famous movie musical was perfect for this style" says Huffman.

As partnerships between nonprofits continue to form in order to tackle social challenges from all sides, and as youth lead the way to a better world, this type of collective impact production has become increasingly relevant and a vital component of a community.

For more info on the show which will be performed at Black Rock Church's state of the art theatre please visit: www.nptheatre.org. Registrations for students are being accepted now and discounts apply until March 1. Auditions for adults will be accepted through February.

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club Mission statement: "To guide and inspire young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens."

THE NEW PARADIGM THEATRE COMPANY is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions. www.nptheatre.org