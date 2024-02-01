New Paradigm Theatre Accepting Student Applications For CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Feb. 01, 2024

New Paradigm Theatre is now accepting student applications for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

Your top three reasons to apply now for the NPT summer intensive & shows:

1. NPT Makes Connections: Perform elbow-to-elbow with our professional Broadway, Film and TV pros.

2. NPT Creates Experiences: In addition to professional rehearsals with Broadway pros and designers, students take breakout conservatory-level classes with a focus on Film, TV, commercial, technical work.

3. NPT Mentors Leaders: Learn more than just how to become the next Broadway star. Learn the skills you need as a young leader through the work we do with other social justice partner non profits in the community. And have fun while you do it!

*Young people of all abilities, ages 8-18 years may apply.
Two separate classes tailored to each age group (8-11 years old and 12-18 years old) Both groups will be in our main stage shows Aug 9-11th.

Any student who registers before March 1st will be given a discount. Families can apply to get a "Family discount" by this date as well. Application and Scholarship info on our website: www.nptheatre.org

For each production, The New Paradigm Theatre Company partners with a nonprofit organization that reflects the theme of the show to raise awareness and to support that organization's mission and activities. We are accepting applications for a limited time only as we expect our 15 spots to fill up quickly. This year's social justice partner is currently being chosen and will relate to literacy! Many volunteer opportunities available for school credit.

An additional bonus during rehearsals is that Kristin Huffman, Artistic Director and Broadway veteran books artists to work with the students, such as the original "Sandy" in the Broadway production of Grease during last year's show, Carole Demas. Break out classes such as stage combat, lighting and set design, and other activities related the social justice nonprofit are offered. "Our template for summer productions is unique! When we partnered with the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk our youth participated in beach cleanups and the marine debris was used to make our sets, props and costumes. We hope our students enjoy being in a show elbow to elbow with our Broadway pros as well as learn about their community and how they can be leaders. We were also just one of 12 arts organizations in Connecticut to be awarded a grant by the National Endowment for the Arts. This helps us keep our prices low and to help with travel for some of our in need students" says Huffman.

Register today!Kristin Huffman, Artistic Director and Broadway veteran books artists to work with the students, such as the original "> https://nptheatre.org/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-registration/

New Paradigm Theatre Company is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre promoting social responsibility and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions.



