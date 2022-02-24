New Musical STAR OF FREEDOM Opens Season At Ivoryton Playhouse

Something phenomenal is happening at the Ivoryton Playhouse. A brand-new musical written by Connecticut writers is about to take the stage. STAR OF FREEDOM, with music and lyrics by Jeff Blaney and book by Lawrence Thelen, opens the Playhouse's 2022 Season beginning April 7.

Based on Blaney's concept album Exodus, STAR OF FREEDOM takes us on a journey with Sean and Chloe as they search for the meaning of home in 1860s America. The two come from completely different worlds - one an Irish immigrant, the other an African-American slave - but when the Civil War forces their lives to intersect, they show us what it means to be American during the 19th century. At a time when America is struggling with its identity, it's worth looking back to an equally difficult time in history that ultimately led to a stronger and more unified nation. STAR OF FREEDOM is comfort food for the soul, just when we need it most.

STAR OF FREEDOM is at times funny and whimsical, while at other times tragically sad. Blaney's intimate and refreshing score (played by the actors on stage) is steeped in Irish and Southern traditions, making it both contemporary and nostalgic at the same time; while Thelen's book is timely and theatrical.

Conceived and directed by the Playhouse's own Artistic Director, Jacqueline Hubbard, this world premiere musical features a terrific line-up of actor/musicians, including Danny Adams as Sean, and Ayla Stackhouse as Chloe. The nearly 30 other characters in the story are handled by Brian Michael Carey*, Luke Darnell*, Richard E. Waits * and Ben Hope* who also musical directs. Karilyn Ashley Surratt joins the creative team as choreographer.

The show has sets and lights designed by Marcus Abbott; costumes by Elizabeth Saylor; and sound by Adam Jackson.

STAR OF FREEDOM opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, April 7 and runs through Sunday, May 1, 2022. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm. There will be one Thursday matinee on April 7 at 2:00 pm and one Saturday matinee on April 9 at 2:00 pm.

This season, the Playhouse is back to full capacity for the first time in two years, yet the safety of our audience remains our primary concern. CDC recommends and AEA requires that patrons wear masks while inside the Playhouse, and provide proof of vaccination or a negative covid test result for admittance. Knowing all audience members are covid-free will provide a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets go on sale beginning March 1 and are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) For more information on the entire 2022 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.

*Denotes a member of Actors Equity