New Family Musical THE TALES OF CHRISTOPHER ROBIN AND WINNIE-THE-POOH Comes To Branford's Legacy Theatre!

A joyous and witty exploration of the Hundred Acre Wood, this performance will engage audiences of all ages!

Mar. 20, 2023  

The World Premiere of the new musical, The Tales of Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh comes to the Legacy Theatre in Branford, March 25-26.

Follow the adventurous and delightful tales of A.A. Milne's engaging characters, Winnie-the-Pooh, Christopher Robin, Eeyore, Rabbit, Owl, and Piglet! This fun musical for the whole family features composer Brad Ross' innovative and hummable tunes, with book adaptation and lyrics by Keely Baisden Knudsen. A joyous and witty exploration of the Hundred Acre Wood, this performance will engage audiences of all ages!

The Tales of Christopher Robin and Winnie-the-Pooh is set to star Legacy repertory company members Josiah Rowe as Winnie-the-Pooh and Emery Knudsen as Christopher Robin, as well as Chelsea Dacey, Dan Frye, Kiersten Bjork, and Erica Pajonas as Piglet, Eeyore, Rabbit, and Owl, respectively. Sonny Ryans makes their Legacy debut as the Narrator.

Two exciting opportunities as part of this production include a Livestream ticket option for the Saturday, March 25 performance at 12pm. Tune in live with your family from the comfort of your home! Additionally, the in-person show on March 25 at 12pm will also be a special Brown Bag Performance. Audiences are invited to bring a non-messy brown bag lunch to enjoy in their seats!

All in-person tickets for the production are $20 and all Livestream tickets are $12.50. Tickets can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. Weekly Box Office hours can be found online. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks continue to be recommended, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized daily.

For more information on upcoming productions, classes, community events, and sponsorship and partner opportunities, please email Kiersten@LegacyTheatreCT.org. @LegacyTheatreCT




March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023

March 17, 2023

