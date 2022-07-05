New England Guitar Society Summer Recital Set For This Weekend

The Milford Arts Council (The MAC) has announced the summer recital for the New England Guitar Society. New England Guitar Society members Ed Dorne and Bobby Fritz will perform at 4 pm at the Milford Historical Society.

Please note that parking will not be available at the Milford Historical Society.

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "This could be a really great cultural afternoon for families or dates. You could come to the Milford Historical Society and see all they have to offer before the recital, stay and hear some music, then head downtown and try one of the wonderful offerings from our local restaurants."

Hosted by the Milford Arts Council, The New England Guitar Society performs their summer recital July 10th 2022 at 4pm at the Milford Historical Society. Please visit milfordarts.org for more information on this and to find out about all of our upcoming programs and events.