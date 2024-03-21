New Classes Added To Playhouse Theatre Academy's Spring Session

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Playhouse Theatre Academy is expanding their already diverse Spring Session with two brand new classes!

Offerings include a one-day AUDITION PREP WORKSHOP (ages 8-12) on April 20th, and a BROADWAY CHOREOGRAPHY program (ages 9-13) on Saturdays from May 4th - June 15th.

These offerings will be held at Playhouse Theatre Academy's teaching facility at Simsmore Square in Simsbury, CT. To learn more, visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org.

About AUDITION PREP WORKSHOP:

Want to be in a show and share your talent? Do you have the jitters when it comes to auditioning? Get yourself audition ready with this workshop! Miss Lauren is leading a one-day audition prep workshop where you can perfect your monologue and song selections before the big audition. Please bring one monologue and two songs - one upbeat and one medium to slower tempo. Learn how to give your best performance while also having fun! With this workshop, you'll be ready to take the stage! Every student will receive one voucher to see a performance of ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY at Playhouse on Park!

About BROADWAY CHOREOGRAPHY:

Do you love musical theatre? Do you love to dance? Put them together, and this is the perfect class for you! No previous dance or theatre experience is necessary, but it is encouraged. Students will be combining those acting and dance skills through different warm-ups, exercises, games, and dance combinations, and will strengthen our Broadway knowledge by learning about the different styles of dance within shows. Students will learn high-energy dance routines from popular Broadway shows to perform on Share Day!

About PLAYHOUSE THEATRE ACADEMY

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in West Hartford, CT, Simsbury, CT, and beyond! Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

To learn more about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including pricing and registration information, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x16.