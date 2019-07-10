NORTHWEST STARTUP Event Comes to The Warner

The Entrepreneurial Center of Northwest Connecticut at Northwestern Connecticut Community College will present their third NORTHWEST STARTUP, a dynamic, energetic collaborative evening for new entrepreneurs and experienced business people, at the Warner's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Wednesday, September 4 from 5-7 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Entrepreneurs! Do you have a new business concept? Do you know your next steps? Can you turn your goals into reality? Register to make a presentation about your business and ask for professional feedback and advice from seasoned business founders and mentors. Mentors! Are you a mentor? Can you help a new business? Will you listen - then share your experience? Use your expertise in healthcare, technology, social services, engineering, finance, legal or other industry to support entrepreneurs and new businesses.

Northwest Startup is a support hub established to connect and guide new businesses in all stages of development from idea conception to global impact. Northwest Startup brings together skilled business and industry mentors who provide and support and feedback to help founders and their startups reach their full potential. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/northwest-startup-tickets-63347945410.

To learn more about pitching your business, contact Jane Williams at jwilliams@nwcc.edu or 860-738-6444.

The event is sponsored by Torrington Savings Bank.





