NOH8 Campaign to Hold Open Photo Shoot at Playhouse On Park

NOH8 will hold an open photo shoot at Playhouse on Park on Monday, January 30th from 6pm - 8pm in conjunction with their production of Paula Vogel's INDECENT. This is your chance to get an official NOH8 photo by photographer Adam Bouska! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119. If you can't make it on January 30, TheaterWorks Hartford is joining in on this campaign; their open photo shoot is on January 29th from 2-4pm. Full details, wardrobe instructions, and more can be found here: http://www.noh8campaign.com/event/open-photo-shoot-in-west-hartford-ct This event is sponsored by West Hartford Pride.

Single/Solo photos are $40. Couple/Group photos are $25 per person. Tickets are not required for this event; no reservations necessary. NOH8 accepts cash and credit cards only. Fees paid to participate cover services and costs for one edited digital print only, made available via noh8campaign.com, and do not include physical prints.

INDECENT will run January 25 - February 26 at Playhouse on Park. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the explosive and deeply moving story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Jewish playwright Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play about a forbidden lesbian romance that enchanted and outraged audiences. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers in order to perform it. It actively pays tribute to the Yiddish, immigrant families, Jews, theater makers, and the women, specifically the queer women, who are erased from historical narratives. Indecent is a riveting backstage drama filled with music, groundbreaking theatre, and stage magic.

About NOH8: On November 4, 2008 Proposition 8 passed in California, amending the state Constitution to ban same-sex marriage. The defeat provoked a groundswell of initiative within the GLBT community at a grassroots level, with many new political and protest organizations being formed in response. The NOH8 Campaign is a photographic silent protest created by celebrity photographer Adam Bouska and partner Jeff Parshley in direct response to the passage of Proposition 8. Photos feature subjects with duct tape over their mouths, symbolizing their voices being silenced by Prop 8 and similar legislation around the world, with "NOH8" painted on one cheek in protest. Nine years since its inception, the NOH8 Campaign has grown to over 56,000 faces and continues to grow at an exponential rate. The campaign began with portraits of everyday Californians from all walks of life and soon rose to include politicians, military personnel, newlyweds, law enforcement, artists, celebrities, and many more from across the globe. While inspired by the passage of Prop 8 and the fight for marriage equality, the scope of the NOH8 Campaign has grown to stand against discrimination and bullying of all kinds. The message of 'No Hate' can be interpreted and applied broadly, and everyone can relate to the message of NOH8 in their own way. For more information, visit http://www.noh8campaign.com/.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for INDECENT, and range from $45-$55. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on January 25 and 26, with all tickets at $25. For information on deeply discounted tickets including Lunch Time Special and Student Rush, visit the website. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.