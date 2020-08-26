NIGHT FALL is Coming to the Screen for 2020

The free virtual event takes place on Saturday, October 3 at 7pm, and features Anne Cubberly's Giant Puppets, Dance, Music and more.

Night Fall, one of Hartford's most beloved community traditions, transitions to the screen for its ninth annual presentation. Up to this point, the show has been an outdoor live spectacular staged in one of Hartford's city parks. As 2020 proves to be anything but normal, artist Anne Cubberly's vision for a seasonal performance has been recast as Night Fall 2020 - The Movie, a film that will drop online at NightFallHartford.org and on Night Fall Hartford's social media channels.

This creatively reenvisioned approach to Night Fall is being released on the event's originally-scheduled date of Saturday, October 3 at 7pm and will be available for the public's enjoyment thereafter. As in previous years, Night Fall 2020 - The Movie is free and open to all. The show is perfect for all ages and can be enjoyed regardless of the viewer's primary language.

The multi-talented and multicultural cast of Hartford-area artists are using Cubberly's breathtaking costumes, masks and puppets to create an all-new experience specifically to be enjoyed on a screen. Night Fall 2020 - The Movie will feature original music, dance, comedic sequences, and awe-inspiring spectacle. Performers include Anya Belladonna, Deve-Ann Bennet, Deje Bennet, Ginnette Christie, Mamadou Dieme, Chantal Edwards, John Fuentes, Casey Grambo, Curtis Greenidge, Kyle Grimm, Jakar Hankerson, Gerard Hector, Justin Hughes, Assad Jackson, Savana Jones, Rosie Karabetsos, Kunzika, Greg Ludovici, Loren Milledge, Stephanie Moreland, Erica Nelson, Julia Pistell, Angel Thompson, and Lael Marie Williams.

Night Fall 2020 - The Movie is being co-directed by Anne Cubberly, Steve Mitchell, and LB Muñoz. The project is being filmed by Miceli Productions with additional event fun generated by Free Center.

As Night Fall audiences have come to expect, this outdoor spectacular highlights a different Hartford park each year. Originally planned to be mounted in Keney Park, Night Fall 2020 - The Movie and its associated community programs will still highlight the historic park in Hartford's North End and Hartford's vital and lively neighborhoods.

Night Fall probes the mysteries of seasonal transition and change. The evening's climax, a final ritual procession of lanterns, symbolizes an ending of the fall season and a welcoming to the winter season soon to come. In this way, Night Fall is a festival of theater, pageantry, movement and music as well as a uniquely Hartford celebration of nature, our shared history and most importantly, our community.

In keeping with Anne Cubberly's vision for embracing Hartford and its diversity, Night Fall's community outreach efforts will include free workshops, neighborhood puppet appearances, and fun recommendations for viewing party ideas and DIY costumes. Interested parties will find more information about these opportunities at NightFallHartford.org.

Night Fall is made possible with support from Edward C. and Ann T. Roberts Foundation; Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; Greater Hartford Arts Council; Morningstar Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving; Richard P. Garmany Fund at the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving; Vermont Community Foundation; Flying Ram Family Foundation; The Betty Knox Foundation; and Freed Marcroft Family Law. To donate to Night Fall, please visit NightFallHartford.org.

