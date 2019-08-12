NBYT Announces Fall Classes, Auditions, And Productions

No Boundaries Youth Theater celebrates its tenth season with new classes, homeschool programs, auditions, and productions for children and teens.

The opening production for the season will be an original script based on the life and works of Edgar Allan Poe, an American writer best known for his poetry and short mystery and horror stories. Teens have been working with the company's staff to create the script in a series of workshops called The POEtry Project. Auditions for actors will be held on Tuesday and Thursday, September 3 and 5, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at NBYT's rehearsal studio space at the YMCA at 362 Main Street in Berlin. All actors ages 13 through 20, from any town and with or without prior experience, are welcome to audition. Performances will be on November 15, 16 and 17 at the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford.

NBYT's holiday production will be Disney's Frozen JR! The show includes all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus new songs written for the Broadway musical. Auditions will be held on Monday and Wednesday, September 9 and 11, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at 362 Main Street in Berlin. Pre-audition workshops (not required to audition) are on August 28 and September 4. All children and teens, ages 6 through 18, are welcome to audition. There are a number of roles for teen actors, roles for girls and boys, and many featured ensemble roles. Older children age 13 and up may also contact NBYT with interest in helping backstage.

"The season will continue in 2020," says Darren Farrington, Executive Director of NBYT, "with an original adaptation of The Little Mermaid from the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, The Hobbit based on the book by J.R.R. Tolkien, and Seussical JR next summer." Farrington, who co-founded the company in 2010, will step down as Executive Director this season. A search for a Managing Director to replace him has recently begun.

Also in September, NBYT begins new classes and homeschool programs. Classes in acting (ages 5-14) and improv (ages 9-16) begin on Saturday, September 21. Each eight-week term ends with an in-class performance open to family and friends. Younger acting students will stage African Tales, with drama games and scenes to teach the basics of theatrical storytelling, character development, voice, and movement. Older actors will work on skills for monologues and scenes. The theater's popular Improv class welcomes new students and challenges returning students to build new skills.

Homeschool enrichment programs begin on Tuesday, September 17, and include a performance program for ages 8 to 14 and an improv class for ages 8-16. This term, the performance class will work with original (and sometimes dark and frightening) fairy tales by The Brothers Grimm, Hans Christian Andersen, and others.

Classes and homeschool programs are held at NBYT's rehearsal studio space at the YMCA at 362 Main Street in Berlin.

To register for auditions or classes, or for more information about any program, visit www.nbyt.org or call 860-515-8115.





