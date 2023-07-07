Musical Comedy Revue THE MUSICAL OF MUSICALS (THE MUSICAL!) Comes To Legacy Theatre July 13-30!

This musical comedy revue, reminiscent of familiar Broadway tunes but with original melodies and lyrics spoofing the shows we all know and love, is a tantalizing treat!

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Do you love classic Broadway showtunes? Know every word to "The Phantom of the Opera", "Company", "Carousel", and "Hello Dolly"? Enjoy the hilarious Apple TV+ musical comedy, "Schmigadoon!"? "The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)" is a love letter to musical theatre, sung in the style of the best musical theatre composers of all time, including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Kander & Ebb. This musical comedy revue, reminiscent of familiar Broadway tunes but with original melodies and lyrics spoofing the shows we all know and love, is a tantalizing treat!

"The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)" runs Thursdays through Sundays, July 13-30, with performances Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm. With music by Eric Rockwell, lyrics by Joanne Bogart, and book by Rockwell and Bogart, "The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)" is a humorous homage to Broadway styles and songs and is the ultimate theatre-lover's dream show!

Legacy's production is set to star co-founders Keely Baisden ("Joan Joyce", "A Christmas Carol") and Stephanie Stiefel Williams ("I Do! I Do!", "Barefoot in the Park") as Abby and June, as well as Legacy newcomers Randall Delone Adkison ("Spamalot", "Phantom of the Opera") and Karl Gasteyer ("The Little Mermaid") as Willy and Jitter. Thomas Beebe ("The Producers", "Guys and Dolls") and Christine Voytko ("Sweeney Todd", "A Little Night Music") are the understudies for the production.

"The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)" is directed by Branford's own Colin Sheehan. Sheehan is a familiar face in Branford, as he also serves as the town's Arts, Culture, and Special Events Coordinator, is the director of the Branford High School musicals, and is a co-founder of Branford Parks and Recreation's Shoreline Theatre Company, for which he also frequently directs.

"For over two decades I have directed, hosted, and produced many theatre productions, benefit concerts, and major events in the Branford community," said Sheehan. "I am thrilled to be making my directorial debut at Legacy Theatre, which has been close to my heart (in many capacities) for many years as well. To work with this caliber of actors that make up our cast, in addition to an incredible creative team, staff, and crew is a dream come true! 'The Musical of Musicals (The Musical)' is a fun love letter to Broadway, specific composers, and theatre in general, which I hope encourages current enthusiasts to reminisce and inspires first-time patrons to appreciate live performing arts/artists by frequenting shows as energetic and engaging individuals both onstage and off."

Bill Speed serves as music director for the production, with Paola Rarick rounding out the team as choreographer. The creative team includes Jamie Burnett (scenic and lighting designer), Jimmy Johansmeyer (costume designer), Colleen Callahan (props designer & assistant stage manager), Adam Jackson (sound designer), and Sarah Pero (stage manager).

Tickets for "The Musical of Musicals (the Musical!)" can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road.




Recommended For You