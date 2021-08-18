Music Theatre of Connecticut Announces 35th Anniversary MainStage Season

Music Theatre of Connecticut MainStage, Fairfield County's professional award-winning theatre company has announced their 35th Anniversary MainStage Season. The 2021/2022 season will consist of five, in-person shows with safety protocols in place to keep patrons, actors, crew, and staff safe.

At this time, patrons can subscribe to three, four, or five shows for 20% off their ticket purchase or buy individual tickets at the regular price. Performances for all shows run Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

This sure-to-be-memorable season begins on September 20th with Tenderly, The Rosemary Clooney Musical written by Janet Yates Vogt & Mark Friedman, running until October 3rd. A jazz-filled and inspiring musical biography about America's favorite girl singer, which showcases her life from her Cincinnati childhood to her rise to Hollywood stardom, and continues beyond battles with depression to a triumphant comeback. A grand opening for a grand season is only a short way away.

Following this, a powerful and heartfelt musical takes the MTC stage from November 5th to the 21st, Falsettoland with a book by William Finn & James Lapine and music & lyrics by William Finn. This multi-award winning show takes audiences on a journey with Marvin and the planning for his son's bar mitzvah. To complicate things, Marvin has just left his wife, Trina for his male lover, Whizzer while his psychiatrist moves in with Trina. However, when Marvin's lover becomes stricken with a then mysterious and fatal disease, he fears he will be left with nothing. Life, loss, and family are the themes that tie this musical together.

Next, just in time for the holidays, is the adults-only comedy, Who's Holiday! written by Matthew Lombardo, playing from December 10th to the 19th. This hilariously raunchy show tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken. Very few things will make you laugh as hard as this wonderfully unique comedy.

Soon after we leave 2021 behind, The Mountaintop, written by Katori Hall, opens on February 4th and plays until the 20th. MTC is honored to present this relevant and important piece about Martin Luther King Jr. The show is a gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

Wrapping up the season from March 18th to April 10th is a foot-tapping, rock n' rollin', musical extravaganza in Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story with a book by Alan Janes and music & lyrics by Buddy Holly. This unforgettable musical tells the true story of Buddy's meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when 'That'll Be The Day' hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on "The Day The Music Died". The show features over 20 of Buddy Holly's greatest hits including 'That'll Be The Day', 'Peggy Sue', 'Everyday', 'Oh Boy', 'Not Fade Away', 'Rave On', and 'Raining In My Heart', plus Ritchie Valens' 'La Bamba' and The Big Bopper's 'Chantilly Lace'. Don't miss this amazing show!

All of MTC MainStage's productions will have health & safety protocols in place including required proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Other protocols can be found on the MTC website and may change based on the infection rate, local, state, and federal recommendations, and/or CDC guidelines.

Up to date health & safety protocols: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/reopeningprotocols

Learn more about MTC's 35th Anniversary MainStage Season and purchase tickets or a subscription right here: https://www.musictheatreofct.com/20212022-mtc-mainstage-season. MTC MainStage is located at 509 Westport Ave. in Norwalk, CT.