Mozart's Die Zauberflöte From the Met Opera Screens Live in HD at the Ridgefield Playhouse

The final Live in HD broadcast of the Met Opera's 2022-2023 season is approaching! Die Zauberflöte (Mozart) comes to the big screen of the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 1pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.

One of opera's most beloved works receives its first new Met staging in 19 years-a daring vision by renowned English director Simon McBurney that The Wall Street Journal declared, "the best production I've ever witnessed of Mozart's opera." Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Met Orchestra, with the pit raised to make the musicians visible to the audience and allow interaction with the cast. In his Met-debut staging, McBurney lets loose a volley of theatrical flourishes, incorporating projections, sound effects, and acrobatics to match the spectacle and drama of Mozart's fable. The brilliant cast includes soprano Erin Morley as Pamina, tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Tamino, baritone Thomas Oliemans in his Met debut as Papageno, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling as Sarastro. This live cinema transmission is part of the Met's award-winning Live in HD series, bringing opera to movie theaters across the globe.

Met Opera screenings are underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and are with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to seniors and AAA members, with free tickets for all students!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($20-$25, Discount for seniors and AAA, FREE for students) go online or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795.