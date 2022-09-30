Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Movies @ the Warner To Screen Halloween Hits MONSTER HOUSE and THE LOST BOYS

Fall Films are presented by Movies @ the Warner and sponsored by Elevator Service Company.

Sep. 30, 2022  
Movies @ the Warner presents MONSTER HOUSE, Thursday, 10/6 at 7 pm. The following week, the Warner will show THE LOST BOYS, Thursday, 10/13 at 7 pm.

MONSTER HOUSE

dir. Gil Kenan, 2006.

Cast: Steve Buscemi, Nick Cannon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kevin James, Jason Lee, Catherine O'Hara, Kathleen Turner, Fred Willard. Rated PG.

Young DJ always knew there was something strange about the old Nebbercracker house across the street. When the house becomes a living, breathing monster, DJ enlists his pals Chowder and Jenny to learn the secret that keeps the house alive. Suddenly, they find themselves in a hair-raising battle with an unstoppable entity and must save the neighborhood from total devastation.

THE LOST BOYS

dir. Joel Schumacher, 1987.

Cast: Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Dianne Wiest, Jami Gertz, Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Feldman, Barnard Hughs. Rated R.

Sam and his older brother Michael are all-American teens with all-American interests. But after they move with their mother to peaceful Santa Carla, California, things mysteriously begin to change. Michael's not himself lately. And Mom's not going to like what he's turning into. THE LOST BOYS reshapes vampire tradition, deftly mixing heart-pounding terror, rib-tickling laughs, and a body-gyrating rock soundtrack. As directed by Joel Schumacher, a marvelous cast stakes you to gleefully ghoulish entertainment.

Tickets are $7 per person. For tickets and more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.


TodayTix


