More Dates And Artists Announced For LIVING ROOM And GET SAUCED At TheaterWorks

TheaterWorks announced additional artists today to their virtual series LIVING ROOM and GET SAUCED:



LIVING ROOM* Wednesdays @ 7:30, 4.15 David Lutken star of Woody Sez 2014, 4.22 Dwayne Keith - Hartford based drummer (Keeper of the Vibes), 4.29 John Cardoza - from Next to Normal 2017, 5.6 Bandits on the Run - straight outta Brooklyn.

GET SAUCED with Rob Ruggiero Thursdays @ 5:00 on Instagram (@twhartford.org)

Producing Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero welcomes us into his kitchen as he serves up juicy TheaterWorks memories, good times, and the sauce. Featuring special guests and familiar faces. 4.16 Connie Shulman from Orange is the New Black, TheaterWorks' Imagining Brad, 4.23 Jenn Harris and Matt Wilkas from Christmas on the Rocks



LIVING ROOM is an intimate music series, where you're invited to kick back and put your feet up in YOUR living room (or kitchen or bathtub?) every Wednesday's at 7:30 as our artists keep the vibe kicking. Artists from around town and/or plucked from our stage play a set live, streaming live on Instagram and Facebook.



GET SAUCED is a new addition to our programming. Spend a happy hour, Thursday's at 5:30, with Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, as he welcomes us into his kitchen and a couple of friends (digitally) stop by for a chat. Memories, good times, and the sauce all served up featuring special guests and familiar faces from our stage.



Stream live on FB (TheaterWorks Hartford) and Instagram (@twhartford.org)



Helpful insights: Facebook Live videos remain on the page indefinitely so you can watch anytime! Instagram Live videos can be viewed for 24 hours after the event ends. Look in the "stories" section to replay.





