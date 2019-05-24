Millie Grams Returns to The Ivoryton Playhouse

On June 10th at 7pm for one night only, don't miss our very own Sam Given in his Summer Cabaret special - Make Your Own Kind of Music with his alter ego Millie Grams - A glorious pastiche of your favorite 1960s music and Broadway parodies interspersed with Sam's unique, wry and occasionally heartbreaking brand of storytelling.

Sam is currently performing in Godspell and was last seen in Ivoryton in A Chorus Line last season.

Sam was recently seen in New York in The Boys from Syracuse (Musicals Tonight!), and performs as Ziggy Stardust in an ongoing national tour of Rebel Rebel: The Many Lives of David Bowie (Ziggy Stardust). Sam's alter ego, Millie Grams, performs regularly at Don't Tell Mama in NYC.

Tickets are $25 ($20 for students) for all ages (18 and older) and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or by visiting our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org

Photo Credit: Anne Hudson

