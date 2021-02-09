Milford Arts Council Presents Virtual 'Best of Everything' Show

The Milford Arts Council will present a virtual experience called the MAC-a-thon, featuring hours of music, theatre, art, dance, arts activities, and more in a 21st century marathon variety show event. With a choice of two online viewing dates of February 20th at 4pm or February 21st at noon, this event is a first-of-its-kind fundraiser for the MAC.

The virtual experience will allow viewers to experience the "best of everything inside the heart of the arts." The show will shine a spotlight on the Milford Arts Council MAC LiVe music series, cabaret & Bway-style Nite Spot Night series, Eastbound Theatre company, New England Guitar Society, Open Mic performers, visual artists and photographers, Written Word writer community, Milford CT students, summer theatre campers, arts enrichment instructors, and more!

Paige Miglio, Executive Director explains, "We've missed our audiences, live performances, serving our community, and doing what we do best. So, we thought that maybe we could all connect virtually in an online experience featuring everything we do. We pulled together as one big team to create an event to bring a little joy to everyone in the dead of a pandemic winter."

The Milford Arts Council has also partnered with local event partners to turn the show into a full experience. Some ticket donations include meal(s) or libation(s) or participants may purchase these options as ADD-ONs. Bin 100, Founder's House Pub & Patio, and Wines & More are the participating partners offering meals and libations. "We always love to encourage support of our local business partners," says Miglio.

The MAC-A-THON is sponsored by lead sponsor, Mager & Mager Attorneys and Counselors at Law in addition to sponsors Berchem Moses PC and Atomic Kid Studios.

In order to view the show, patrons may purchase donation tickets in order to receive a unique link code. The ticket options vary and include different incentive levels. Since this is a fundraiser, Milford Arts Council hopes the community will open their hearts and give generously. The show is a marathon, so it will be broken into two parts with an intermission. A program schedule will be sent with the link code so the audience will get a preview of what to expect.

"We hope everyone will make a day or night of it and join us for a time of virtual connection and community until we are able to enjoy real live connection and community again," states Lorie Lewis, Marketing Director.

More information and ticket link can be found at milfordarts.org