Milford Arts Council Announces Artist Call for Upcoming Exhibition

The Milford Arts Council has announced that 'Figurative' will be our next in-person exhibition at our Firehouse Gallery location. This juried exhibit welcomes artists to create and present their interpretation in 2 or 3-dimensions, as representational or abstract form, in multimedia, traditional 2-dimensional materials, or sculpture. Entry information is located in the exhibit section of the MAC website.

In between exhibits, the Firehouse Gallery is available to artists for rent as a private or small group exhibit or pop-up shop. Details are provided on the website under "Rent This Space".

Meg Carriero, Marketing Specialist for the MAC explains, "I find Figurative work to be beautiful. The human form is an exciting subject matter to see in art. Having the ability to exhibit 3 dimensional work at The Firehouse Gallery allows for more forms of art to be showcased which I love and appreciate. Having these exhibits helps the local artists get their name out to more prospective patrons of their work which will hopefully allow these artists to continue to create."

You can find more information at https://milfordarts.org under exhibits.