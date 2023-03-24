Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Martin Herman Joins The “I Wrote That!” Author Talk Series At The Palace Theatre

The event is on Tuesday, May 16th at 2 PM.

Mar. 24, 2023  

On Tuesday, May 16th at 2 PM, the Palace Theater will host an afternoon steeped in suspenseful twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the end. Author Martin Herman will explore the worlds he creates in his novels, blending real people, places, and events with his own imaginative characters and story lines. This event is made possible through the ongoing support of Rourke Insurance Agency, Timothy W. & Mary Ellen Rourke, and Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UConn Waterbury.

By creating interesting characters and gently placing them into interesting situations, Herman has built a wide readership from young teens to seniors. His latest novel, Do You Know Where You Are, tells the story of Suzanne Fletcher and her perfect crime. Her plan was worked out to the smallest detail. She considered every possible element that could go wrong and had a plan "B" for each one. Even a plan 'C' for some. Suzanne thought of everything...well almost everything...and that is how this novel begins.

"We all love a good mystery," explains Sheree Marcucci, Director of Special Projects & Curated Events for the Palace Theater, "Having a master storyteller guide us through the process of his craft is a rare opportunity."

Tickets to this event are $20. Signed copies of Herman's books will be available for purchase at the event. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater Box Office: 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org.




