Marsha Mason and Michael Gaston to Star in ALL MY SONS at Hartford Stage

Marsha Mason and Michael Gaston will lead the cast of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons at Hartford Stage. Performances begin April 11 and run until May 5, 2024.

From the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright behind Death of a Salesman, The Crucible, and A View from the Bridge, Arthur Miller's masterpiece of American theater All My Sons brings us into the Keller’s backyard, where a neighborhood is forced to reckon with buried truths. The fallout exposes the fault lines beneath their lives, leading to the unraveling of a family. 75 years later, this Arthur Miller classic still packs a strong emotional punch and reveals as much about today’s America as it did when it first premiered.

“There is so much wit, intelligence, heart, and tragedy in this play,” says director Bensussen. “Marsha Mason and Michael Gaston are bringing their immeasurable talents to two of the best roles in the American theater. In a play highlighting the importance of community responsibility, we are thrilled to have several talented local actors joining this cast, including HartBeat Ensemble Artistic Director Godfrey Simmons. I cannot wait to see what these extraordinary actors will do with Arthur Miller's sublime play All My Sons. It will be a production not to be missed.”

is a four-time Academy Award nominee for her starring roles in The Goodbye Girl, Chapter Two, Only When I Laugh, and Cinderella Liberty. Mason returns to Hartford Stage as Kate Keller after co-directing and starring in the 2022 production of Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers. Mason has received two Golden Globe awards for her film roles and an Emmy Award nomination for her role in Frasier. Her other TV credits include Grace and Frankie, The Middle, The Good Wife, and Madam Secretary. Broadway roles include Impressionism with Jeremy Irons, Steel Magnolias, The Night of the Iguana, King Richard III, and Cactus Flower. Her regional directorial credits include Chapter Two, Act of God, and Steel Magnolias. She received an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in the off-Broadway play Little Gem at the Irish Repertory Theatre. Marsha was also the Associate Director for Jack O’Brien for the 2019 Broadway production of All My Sons at the Roundabout Theatre. Marsha lives in Washington, CT with her pup Tootsie.

makes his Hartford Stage debut as Joe Keller; he is most well-known for his work in TV and film. He was a series regular on The Man in the High Castle, with recurring roles in Prison Break, Jack Ryan, Madam Secretary, The Good Wife, Damages, Blindspot, and more. Gaston's theater credits include the Broadway productions of Lucky Guy and A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. He performed in The Public Theatre's Coal Country, The Taming of the Shrew, Othello, Henry V, Cripple of Inishmaan. Some of his film credits include Inception, Bridge of Spies, Body of Lies, Hackers, High Crimes, Stay, The Notorious Betty Page, Copland, Thirteen Days, and The Crucible.

Joining Marsha Mason and Michael Gaston in the cast will be Yadira Correa as Sue Bayliss, Reece Dos Santos as George Deever, Ben Katz as Chris Keller, Fiona Robberson as Ann Deever, Godfrey Simmons as Dr. Jim Bayliss, Dan Whelton as Frank Lubey, and Caitlin Zoz as Lydia Lubey.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Riw Rakkulchon; Costume Design by An-lin Dauber; Lighting Design by ML Geiger; Sound Design by Lucas Clopton; Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design by J. Jared Janas; with casting by Alaine Alldaffer. The Production Stage Manager is Nicole Weigert, the Assistant Stage Manager is Theresa Stark, and the Youth Coordinator is Shelby Demke.

All My Sons will run Thursday, April 11, 2024 through Sunday, May 5, 2024. Tuesday through Thursday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 8:00 p.m.; matinee performances on Saturdays, Sundays, and a select Wednesday begin at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for All My Sons start at $30. Discounts are available for students and groups. Groups wanting to create a special occasion for their visit can reserve a private space at the theater to enjoy a reception before or after the performance. Email boxoffice@hartfordstage.org for more information about pricing and availability.

An open-captioned performance for patrons who are deaf or have hearing loss will be on Sunday, April 28 at 2:00 p.m. An audio-described performance for patrons who are blind or have low vision will be on Saturday, May 4 at 2:00 p.m. Post-show conversations with members of the cast and crew will take place on Sunday, April 21; Tuesday, April 30; and Wednesday, May 1.

There are three ways to purchase tickets, online at HartfordStage.org, by phone at 860-527-5151, or in person at the box office at 50 Church Street. The theater advises audiences to be careful and not purchase tickets through any other website. Third-party re-sellers will try to sell tickets for twice the price or more. If you have any doubts or questions, please contact the Hartford Stage box office directly. Hartford Stage does not charge any additional fees for tickets.

Photo credit: Defining Studios