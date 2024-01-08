Madison Lyric Stage Announces 2024 Season Including THE FANTASTICKS, ELEKTRA, KANDER & EBB And More

Madison Lyric Stage, a professional non-profit theater company, announced that its 2024 season will feature the opera Elektra in June, the musical comedy The Fantasticks in July, and All That Jazz – The Music of Kander & Ebb in September, along with several concerts throughout the year. The company will also present its first-ever holiday production for the whole family – Amahl and the Night Visitors - next December.

“We are thrilled to announce our twelfth season of live professional theater on the shoreline” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. “From musical theater to opera to concerts, we plan to give audiences an eclectic mix of popular arts and entertainment.”

2024 SEASON

Franz Schubert's Schwanengesang (Swan Song)– February 17

Tenor Marc Deaton and pianist Kelly Horsted present Schubert's final work – his “swan song” - in this one-night-only concert event. The concept that swans sing a beautiful song just before death has a long pedigree in Western thought, and this 90-minute collection of 14 songs marks Schubert's final great contribution to classical music. Location – Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society in Madison.

Freedom – The Music of George Michael and Elton John – May 4-5

Tenor Marc Deaton and special guests pay tribute to the great pop and rock legends George Michael and Elton John. Pianist Nathaniel Baker leads a band performing hit songs including: Careless Whisper, Rocket Man, Candle in the Wind, Faith, Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, Crocodile Rock and, of course, Freedom.

Richard Strauss' Elektra – June 7-9

In Richard Strauss' masterpiece, inspired by the Greek tragedy by Sophocles, Elektra has just witnessed the murder of her father Agamemnon, the king, by her own mother. Now that she knows her mother's hands are bloody, Elektra is hellbent on vengeance – but when her brother returns from exile to carry out her wishes, Elektra's obsession for revenge pushes her fractured family to the brink of destruction. Elektra is 100 minutes of action-packed, “fasten your seatbelt” opera, from its dramatic, harrowing music to its hair-raising finale.

The Fantasticks – July 12-28

"Try to Remember" a time when this romantic charmer by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt wasn't enchanting audiences. The Fantasticks is the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: at the heart of its breathtaking poetry and subtle theatrical sophistication is a purity and simplicity that transcends barriers. The result is a timeless fable of love about a boy, a girl and the two parents who try to keep them apart. Its much-loved songs include Try to Remember, Soon It's Gonna Rain, Much More and They Were You.

All That Jazz – The Music of Kander & Ebb – September 20-22

Featuring songs from their greatest hit musicals, including Cabaret, Chicago, Kiss of the Spiderwoman, The Rink, The Visit, Zorba and more, this celebration of the songbook of John Kander and Fred Ebb features a combo orchestra and a cast of 10. This revue honoring the multi-Tony award-winning team, features a catalogue of songs from their many landmark theatrical productions, along with tunes from their scores for films, including Funny Lady and New York, New York.

Amahl and the Night Visitors – December 14-15

In our first-ever holiday production for the whole family, we present Gian Carlo Menotti's delightful classic holiday story of the journey of the three kings. A holiday event for audiences of all ages, Amahl and the Night Visitors is the story of a magic star, a shepherd boy, and how unselfish love can work miracles. Originally commissioned by NBC, it was the first opera written for television.

Unless noted above, productions will be held inside MLS's temperature-controlled tent on the grounds of Madison's historic Deacon John Grave House.

Auditions – Saturday, January 27

Auditions for the season will be held on Saturday, January 27 from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. Auditions are by appointment only. For audition consideration and information please email your photo and resume to info@madisonlyricstage.org. Please prepare a song and/or aria. Selections from planned productions are welcome. An accompanist will be provided.

Many roles are still open, ranging from leading to ensemble and understudy. Diversity of age, gender and ethnicity are of paramount importance. Compensation is available.

Madison Lyric Stage is supported in part by generous gifts from Chase, The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, Guilford Savings Bank, the Maureen E. and Peter F. Dalton Fund of The Madison Foundation, and the Madison Rotary Foundation, along with support from the Connecticut Office of the Arts, which also receives funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Support has also been provided from CT Humanities (CTH), with funding provided by the Connecticut State Department of Economic and Community Development/Connecticut Office of the Arts (COA) from the Connecticut State Legislature.

Madison Lyric Stage is an award-winning, professional non-equity theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline. Its mission is to expand participation in the arts by presenting accessible, inclusive and affordable opera, musical theater and drama.

For more information about Madison Lyric Stage, visit Click Here.