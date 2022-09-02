MY SINATRA Starring Cary Hoffman Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

Cary Hoffman channels Ol' Blue Eyes when he brings "My Sinatra" to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 4pm, part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series. In this concert version of Hoffman's hit off-Broadway show, the audience will see one man's dream through another man's music.

Fans will hear their favorite Sinatra classics in this biographical, often hilarious, and poignant one-man musical play about his love and idolization for his hero Frank Sinatra and the perils of wanting to become somebody else. Hoffman captivates the audience with his intimate journey of what it was like growing up fatherless with three musician uncles, who played on some of Sinatra's greatest recordings, turning Sinatra into a fantasy father. Hoffman authentically sings Sinatra "Dead On!" (The New York Times), as he weaves in over 20 classic Sinatra songs, creating a mesmerizing musical memoir! Hoffman is the only Sinatra singer who has his own Public Broadcasting Television Special, which has aired on most PBS station across the country and has been seen by millions of people making him a recognizable singer and personality. Visit Eddie's Pizza & Pasta (24 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented!

The former owner of Stand Up New York, the landmark comedy club on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, Hoffman's obsession with Sinatra cooked for many years. Attempts at being a lounge singer on the Catskills circuit gave way eventually to a cobbled-together living as a jingle writer, talent manager, and finally comedy club owner; but Sinatra remained near and dear to his thoughts resulting in a fortuitous night at The Red Blazer.



"One night in 1998, the year Sinatra died, I walked into The Red Blazer like a businessman with an attaché case to see someone in the Stan Rubin Band which was playing there." Hoffman tells the Huffington Post. "The next thing I knew I was on stage singing and my voice was still there! I continued singing Sinatra's songs at clubs around Manhattan. Then an agent heard me, told PBS about me and I did a special for them of me singing Sinatra songs in 2004. That started me doing Sinatra concerts all over the country. Curiously enough, my younger brother predicted I'd have a singing career after Sinatra died and he was right."

