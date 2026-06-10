MUTTS GONE NUTS to Come to Westport Country Playhouse Family Festivities Series
The show features 'America's Got Talent' trainer Alexandra Côté and juggler Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy.
Westport Country Playhouse Family Festivities Series will host the world's most-talented four-legged performers in the comedy dog spectacular, “Mutts Gone Nuts,” on Sunday, June 21, at 4 p.m.
The all-star lineup includes dog trainer Alexandra Côté from “America's Got Talent,” and a host of amazing dogs that will dance, prance, flip, and skip their way right into your heart. Also on the bill is international funny man, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, with spellbinding juggling tricks combining superb technical skill and wacky comedy in the tradition of vaudeville. The Washington Post deemed the show a “must-see.”
Tickets are $40. Running time is approximately 90 minutes including a 15-minute intermission.
The 2026 Family Festivities series is generously supported by Emily and Tim Zobl. 2026 Programming and Season Sponsor is Barbara Streicker. Media sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. Westport Country Playhouse is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization.
A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, song selections, dates, and times are subject to change.
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