AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD to Open at Westport Country Playhouse

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Westport Country Playhouse will stage “Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd,” a cunning and suspenseful whodunit, from July 14 through August 1. The play is adapted for the stage and directed by Mark Shanahan, Playhouse artistic director, from the novel by Agatha Christie, in association with Agatha Christie Ltd.

“I've loved 'The Murder of Roger Ackroyd' since I first read it as a teenager, and it was a joy to adapt this brilliant mystery for the stage alongside the good people at Agatha Christie Ltd.,” said Shanahan. “I'm especially excited to have a full summer production back on the Playhouse stage and thrilled that we've assembled a killer cast of Broadway stars and Playhouse favorites to bring Christie's ingenious whodunit to life. Whether you come to test your 'little grey cells' and solve the crime or simply enjoy a great summer night at the theatre, you're in for a bloody good time!”

A shocking murder. A house full of secrets. A mystery only the legendary detective Hercule Poirot can unravel. Set in 1926 England, “Agatha Christie's The Murder of Roger Ackroyd” follows Poirot as he investigates the killing of a wealthy man, uncovering hidden motives and long-buried secrets among a cast of intriguing suspects. The novel has been hailed as “the greatest whodunit ever written” and cemented Christie's reputation as the “Queen of Crime.” Dame Agatha's iconic mystery unfolds on stage with all the elegance, cleverness, and suspense that have made it a timeless favorite.

The 12-member cast includes Shereen Ahmed as Flora Ackroyd (Westport Country Playhouse: Script in Hand playreading of “Theatre People”; Masterclass “Acting the Song”; Broadway/National Tour: Eliza in Lincoln Center Theater's “My Fair Lady” - LA Critics Circle Nomination; Off-Broadway/Regional: “Nine”; Concerts: Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Ceremony; The White House; @shereen_ahme); Anthony Cochrane as Hercule Poirot (Broadway: “The Audience,” “War Horse,” “The Coast of Utopia,” “Cymbeline”; Off-Broadway: “Corruption,” “Nikolai and the Others” at Lincoln Center Theater; PlayOn Shakespeare Festival, 12 years with the Aquila Theatre Company; UK: Royal Shakespeare Company; 2025 Lunt-Fontanne Fellow); Joe Delafield as Ralph Paton (Westport Country Playhouse: “A Sherlock Carol,” “The 39 Steps,” “School for Husbands,” Script in Hand playreadings; Broadway: “Tartuffe”; Off-Broadway: “Fashions for Men,” “Outward Bound,” “The Breadwinner”; TV: “The Sopranos”; BA Columbia University, MFA NYU's Graduate Acting Program); Allen Gilmore as Inspector Raglan (Westport Country Playhouse: Script in Hand playreadings of “The Scream,” The Murder of Roger Ackroyd”; Other theatre: “Prince Faggot,” “Legacy of Light,” “Malvolio,” “Twelfth Night”; 3Arts Prize recipient; Lunt-Fontanne Fellow; Congo Square Theater Company member; US Army Infantry veteran).

Creative team includes Bruce Warren, assistant director; Charlie Corcoran, set designer; Jeni Schaefer, Costume Designer; Julie Duro, lighting designer; John Gromada, sound designer; Chloe Cobb, props supervisor; Seth Andrew Bridges, fight choreographer; Kevin Jinghong Zhu, production stage manager; Matthew Rohan, assistant stage manager; and Sarah Rachel Katz, production assistant.

Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Special series include Taste of Tuesdays (July 14), Pride Night (July 16), Opening Night (July 18), Sunday Symposium (July 19), Backstage Pass (July 22), Together at the Table (July 26), Open Captions (July 26), and Thursday TalkBack (July 30).

Single tickets start at $50 with discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military, first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes.

Running time is approximately two hours; one intermission. Appropriate for age 11 and up.

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