MUSIC FROM FINAL FANTASY Plays the Ohio Theatre for One Night Only

Grammy Award winner Arnie Roth conducts the Distant Worlds Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus in a live performance of music from one of the world's best-selling video games of all time, FINAL FANTASY. Accompanied by breathtaking, high-definition video direct from video game producer Square Enix, fans will be transported by the excitement and spectacle of this fully immersive experience that includes performances of FINAL FANTASY X: Zanarkand, FINAL FANTASY XV: Apocalypsis Noctis, FINAL FANTASY VII: Cosmo Canyon, and more.

CAPA presents Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday, May 31, at 8 pm. Tickets are $48.50-$98.50 and can be purchased in person at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787.

The 10-year running, international concert sensation, which has drawn multiple sold-out crowds in Los Angeles, Berlin, London, and more, brings to stage and screen the music and video from one of the world's best-selling video games of all time. With over 100 musicians on stage, fans will be transported by the excitement and spectacle of FINAL FANTASY live.

Launched in 2007, in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of FINAL FANTASY, Distant Worlds features the music of the great video game series FINAL FANTASY and composer Nobuo Uematsu. The concerts are performed by symphony orchestra, choir, and renowned vocal and instrumental soloists, under the direction of Grammy Award winner and acclaimed conductor Arnie Roth. Distant Worlds performs a diverse and constantly expanding repertoire of classic FINAL FANTASY music from throughout the 30-year history of the game series. With a dedicated and phenomenal community of FINAL FANTASY music lovers, Distant Worlds is a unique multimedia concert experience that delights audiences all over the globe.

www.ffdistantworlds.com





