MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to be Presented at Waterbury's Palace Theater

The original team behind the TonyÂ® Award-winning Broadway hit reunites with Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, the brand-new heartwarming holiday rock 'n' roll musical, coming to Palace Theater in Waterbury on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at www.palacetheaterct.org or call 203-346-2000.

There's no place like home for the holidays, and Sun Records is just that for rock 'n' roll newcomers and soon to be legends - Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley. In a fortuitous twist of fate, all four musicians stop by their famous Memphis recording studio alma mater the same wintry evening, unbeknownst to them that they had the front seat to a revolution.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas brings that momentous homecoming to life with an electrifying tale of family, nostalgia, faith, humor, heart break, and revelry. Journey through a story of Christmas past, present and future, jam packed with unforgettable performances of classic holiday hits and favorite chart toppers such as "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Don't Be Cruel," "Blue Christmas," "Santa Claus is Comin' To Town," "Ring of Fire," "Santa Baby," "I'll Be Home For Christmas," "Run Run Rudolph" and more.

The four iconic roles of Million Dollar Quartet Christmas are brought to life by Alex Swindle as Elvis Presley, Jared Freiburg as Jerry Lee Lewis, Zack Zaromatidis as Carl Perkins, and Bill Scott Sheets as Johnny Cash. The cast also features Kathleen Macari as Dyanne, Matthew Mucha as Sam Phillips, Michael Sinclair as Brother Jay (Jay Perkins), and Jamie Pittle as Fluke.

The show is directed by Scott Weinstein, featuring a book by Colin Escott, with orchestrations and additional arrangements by Chuck Mead. The design team is led by Kimie Nishikawa (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Ryan O'Gara (Lighting Design), and Diego GarzÃ³n (Sound Design). Million Dollar Quartet Christmas is produced by Madison Wells Live.