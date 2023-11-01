MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS Comes to Ivoryton Playhouse This Holiday Season

In 2017, MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET, celebrating Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash, was the hottest show on the Shoreline and a sell out for Ivoryton. The Tony-winning musical brought to life a legendary session that occurred on December 4, 1956 at Sun Records Studio in Memphis, Tennessee. Sam Phillips, the “Father of Rock ‘n’ Roll” who was responsible for launching the careers of each icon, brought the four legendary musicians together at the Sun Records studio in Memphis for the first and only time. The resulting evening became known as one of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll jam sessions in history.

Ivoryton Playhouse has announcedthe return of the rock ‘n’ roll legends - Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash - together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now decked out in all its Christmas splendor with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future

This jukebox musical, written by Colin Escott brings that legendary night to life with a seasonal score of songs including “Blue Christmas”, “Go Tell it on the Mountain”, “Rockin’ around the Christmas Tree”, “Silent Night”, “Jingle Bell Rock” and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

This production is directed by Katie Barton and musical directed by Ben Hope, who is also playing Sam Phillips. Katie and Ben are husband and wife who were last seen together on our stage in 2015 as Tammy and George Jones in STAND BY YOUR MAN: THE TAMMY WYNNETTE STORY. Audiences may also remember Katie’s beautiful performance as the Girl in ONCE in 2018. Ben will be reprising the role of Sam Phillips, which he played here in 2017. Set design is by Martin Scott Marchitto and lighting design by Jessica Drayton. Costume Design is by Elizabeth Saylor and sound design by Jonathan White.

Our production stars: Ivoryton favorite Sam Sherwood* (ONCE; GODSPELL, THE ROAD – THE John Denver STORY; RING OF FIRE) as Carl Perkins, JP Coletta * as Jerry Lee Lewis, Scott Moreau* as Johnny Cash, Daniel Durston* as Elvis Presley, Margaret Dudasik*(ONCE) as Dyanne, Ben Hope* as Sam Phillips, Dakota Singerline as Fluke, and Mark Gehret (Ivoryton resident bass player now on stage!) as Jay Perkins.

For BIG BROTHER fans out there, Daniel Durston was a houseguest on BIG BROTHER 24. He is generally considered the villain of the season by houseguests and fans but in Ivoryton, Daniel is the much beloved Elvis and a “hunka-hunka burnin’ love!”

Don’t miss the experience of this show live on stage at the Ivoryton Playhouse.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS opens at the Ivoryton Playhouse on November 16th and runs through December 17th. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm. Check our website for specific dates and times – there are no performances on November 22, 23 and 24 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Tickets are $60 for adults; $55 for seniors; $25 for students and children, and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or by visiting our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org