MARISOL to Open at David Geffen School of Drama in November

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David Geffen SCHOOL OF DRAMA will present Marisol by José Rivera, directed by Héctor Flores Komatsu. Performances will take place at the Iseman Theater from November 14-20. The cast includes Ashly Chalico, Dorottya Ilosvai, Ameya Narkar, Olamide Oladeji, Rebecca Rivera, and Rafael Sebastian.

Tickets are now on sale. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for the public and are available online, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Box Office.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

The world is in chaos—the sky is no longer blue, there's a crusade against the homeless, apples are extinct, and no one's seen the moon for nine months. A guardian angel appears in a dream to Marisol—a young, Nuyorican woman from the Bronx—with a mission: lead a war against the heavens and restore vitality to the universe. Marisol must ask herself: How will she choose to live in a time of destruction? Will she stand by her old faith and abide by the powers that be, or will she join the revolution in hopes of a new world?



Marisol features choreography by Kim Savarino, scenic design by Francesca Pan, costume design by Carter Sundown King, lighting design by Mila Mussatt, sound design by Eunyeong Kang 강은영, projection design by Bobby Marcus, music direction and composition by LT Taylor, makeup design by Kemper Rodi, dramaturgy by Audrey Regan, technical direction by Will Maresco, fight and intimacy direction by Michael Rossmy, and stage management by Taylor N. Oliva.



Marisol will be performed at the Iseman Theater (1156 Chapel Street) on Saturday, November 14, Monday, November 16; Tuesday, November 17; Wednesday, November 18; Thursday, November 19; and Friday, November 20 at 8PM.



Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 12 Hrs 10 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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