Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
MARISOL to Open at David Geffen School of Drama in November
Performances will run November 14-20.
David Geffen SCHOOL OF DRAMA will present Marisol by José Rivera, directed by Héctor Flores Komatsu. Performances will take place at the Iseman Theater from November 14-20. The cast includes Ashly Chalico, Dorottya Ilosvai, Ameya Narkar, Olamide Oladeji, Rebecca Rivera, and Rafael Sebastian.
Tickets are now on sale. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for the public and are available online, by phone at (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Box Office.
ABOUT THE PRODUCTION
The world is in chaos—the sky is no longer blue, there's a crusade against the homeless, apples are extinct, and no one's seen the moon for nine months. A guardian angel appears in a dream to Marisol—a young, Nuyorican woman from the Bronx—with a mission: lead a war against the heavens and restore vitality to the universe. Marisol must ask herself: How will she choose to live in a time of destruction? Will she stand by her old faith and abide by the powers that be, or will she join the revolution in hopes of a new world?
Marisol features choreography by Kim Savarino, scenic design by Francesca Pan, costume design by Carter Sundown King, lighting design by Mila Mussatt, sound design by Eunyeong Kang 강은영, projection design by Bobby Marcus, music direction and composition by LT Taylor, makeup design by Kemper Rodi, dramaturgy by Audrey Regan, technical direction by Will Maresco, fight and intimacy direction by Michael Rossmy, and stage management by Taylor N. Oliva.
Marisol will be performed at the Iseman Theater (1156 Chapel Street) on Saturday, November 14, Monday, November 16; Tuesday, November 17; Wednesday, November 18; Thursday, November 19; and Friday, November 20 at 8PM.
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