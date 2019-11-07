Luanne De Lesseps Will Come To Ridgefield Playhouse

Back after a sold out show earlier this year, the "The Real Housewives of New York" star LuAnn de Lesseps returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, December 6 at 8pm with Christmas With The Countess, a night of cabaret featuring her own global dance hits - "Money Can't Buy You Class," "Girl Code" and others - along with holiday favorites. Written & Directed by Ben Rimalower with Musical Direction by Billy Stritch, this event is part of Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series and the Holiday Series. Media partner for this event is Star 99.9 Today's Best Mix.

An original cast member of Bravo's hit TV show "The Real Housewives of New York," Luann is currently filming the next season. Luann, also known for hosting HGTV's "Savoir Faire" with Nik Manojlovich, recently hosted "Open House" for NBC and has made numerous guest appearances on national shows including "Megyn Kelly Today," "Dr. Oz, Today," "E! Entertainment," "Watch What Happens Live," "Steve Harvey," "Wendy Williams," "The Talk," and "Access Hollywood," among others. She also appears on scripted shows such as Hulu's "Difficult People" and fans can still see her in airings of her appearance on "Law & Order: SVU."

Luann champions many charities, including God's Love We Deliver, Look Good Feel Better, the American Cancer Society, GLAAD and ACE Partnership for the Homeless. She is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from NYU's School of Nursing. With her two children, Victoria and Noel, Luann divides her time between the Hamptons, New York City and Upstate New York.

For tickets ($75- $175) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





