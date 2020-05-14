Long Wharf Theatre's NEW HAVEN PLAY PROJECT Calls for Local Storytellers

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Long Wharf Theatre is forming a special community initiative to celebrate and share stories from the Greater New Haven community, virtually. For this year's New Haven Play Project, LWT is focusing on bridging Muslim and non-Muslim communities, stories, and people-with aims of featuring and celebrating New Haven's international communities (immigrant and refugee).

Various storytellers will be matched with local artists who will interpret their stories in entertaining, thought-provoking, and boundary breaking ways online. Following the online performances, talkback sessions will be held with contributing storytellers and artists. Audiences can tune in to a schedule that will be released periodically on LWT's website and promoted on its social media platforms. Currently, LWT is reviewing stories for Connecticut-area residents to participate in the online experience. Selected stories will be assigned to artists who will collaborate and create artistic interpretations of these stories virtually.

To apply:

Complete the brief online application

Submit a brief description of your story (video or audio, one-minute long is acceptable; typed, a single paragraph)

Submit a cover letter describing your interest in the project and how/why you feel your story will be added to the virtual project

Eligibility and other considerations:

Must be a Connecticut resident

Stories will be accepted in different formats (i.e. video, typed, and recorded voice)

Must identify as Muslim or international (immigrant or refugee)

Individuals, couples, and families are welcome to apply

One story may have several artistic creations as a result

Gathering stories during the end of May 2020

If selected, must be able to participate in a talkback discussion with the artists and public audience (even if only by voice)

If selected, stipend is provided ($200)

Once accepted, stories will be shared publicly, and Long Wharf Theatre will have permission to share indefinitely

FOR MORE INFORMATION,

VISIT LONGWHARF.ORG OR CALL (203) 772-8242





